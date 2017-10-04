Missing teens being sought

MISSING/RUNAWAYS: Greenwood Police are searching for two missing juvenile females. Brooklee Reid and Isabelle Morris were last seen Friday (4/7/17) at approximately 3PM in the area of the Grace Street Park.

Brooklee is 15 years of age, approximately 5' 07" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has dark long hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

Isabelle Morris is 16 years of age, approximately 5' 02" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and multi-color leggings.

If you have had any contact with the two females, or may know where they are, please contact the police department at (864) 942-8405, message us on Facebook, or use our anonymous tip form on our website. #keepingyousafe