Home / Breaking News / Minor fire damages closet, sets off evacuation

Minor fire damages closet, sets off evacuation

Tue, 03/27/2018 - 12:44pm Vic MacDonald

 

A brief evacuation was ordered at Laurens District High School this morning.

G Pod was without electricity after school personnel put out an electrical fire; precautionary evacuation was ordered at 9:53 am. A HVAC compressor froze and caused a surge, causing a fire in an electrical panel. G Pod students were taken to the commons, then to alternate instruction space, District 55 announced.

A closet was damaged by fire, and smoke spread to other areas of the school, an announcement said.  

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

