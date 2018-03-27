Minor fire damages closet, sets off evacuation

A brief evacuation was ordered at Laurens District High School this morning.

G Pod was without electricity after school personnel put out an electrical fire; precautionary evacuation was ordered at 9:53 am. A HVAC compressor froze and caused a surge, causing a fire in an electrical panel. G Pod students were taken to the commons, then to alternate instruction space, District 55 announced.

A closet was damaged by fire, and smoke spread to other areas of the school, an announcement said.