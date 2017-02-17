A meeting to address homelessness in Laurens County will be Tuesday at Broad Street UMC

A meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 2310 North Broad Street, Clinton, for people interested in learning more about and working to address the homeless problem in Laurens County. The meeting of a group working to affiliate with Family Promise will be held in the church sanctuary, beginning at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Tom Cioffi, National Associate for Family Promise, will present information about Family Promise. He will show us how a Family Promise Affiliate would enable us to help homeless families in our community. Homelessness is an issue within our country that can no longer be ignored. Recent estimates show that 2 to 3 million people are homeless within the United States. Tragically, 40% of this homeless population are families with children. Walking down the street you not only see the faces of hurting adults, but now you see the aching faces of their children. Entire families now suffer together through this destitution. Laurens County is no exception to this horrible reality, and now it is time to unite as a community to lend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors. Organizations within the county provide assistance to homeless adults, but homeless families are still neglected. Faith and community leaders in Laurens County are invited to step into this gap. Family Promise is a national organization with local affiliates that directly addresses the problem of homeless families with children. This ministry may be new for our community, but it has been around for decades. Family Promise can be a tremendous asset in improving the quality of life here in Laurens County. Family Promise is not another homeless shelter but rather an organization that utilizes existing church facilities. No single church can carry out this mission successfully. There is a need for both host churches who house the families and support churches who provide volunteers to work alongside, feed, and nurture the families. If you have a heart to help the homeless, there are many ways for you to contribute your time, effort, energy, and resources.