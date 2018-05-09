Meet Writers - The Laurens Library

THE ARTS - Mystery Writers Panel at Laurens County Library will be September 10

Three South Carolina mystery writers will participate in a panel at the Laurens County Library, 1017 W. Main St., Laurens, on Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.

David Burnsworth, John Carenen and Linda Lovely will talk about their books and answer questions about writing and about mysteries.

David Burnsworth became fascinated with the Deep South at a young age and after spending fifteen years in the corporate world, he is now the author of both the Brack Pelton and Blu Carraway Mystery Series. In his latest book, Bad Time to Be In It, investigator Blu Carraway, flush with cash and back in business, never had it so good. Or so he thought. With a case from the past gone wrong twice, a loved one in trouble and an unanswered marriage proposal, it’s a bad time to be in it for Blu Carraway Investigations.

John Carenen, a native of Iowa, graduated with a MFA in Fiction Writing from the prestigious University of Iowa Writers Workshop and has been writing ever since. He is a USAF veteran and a retired English professor from Newberry College. In The Face on the Other Side, the third book in the Thomas O’Shea Series, what seems at the start to be a simple case of gang activity turns out to be far more. Even SEAL-trained O’Shea, who has seen more than his share of evil, could not have guessed what is about to transpire.

Linda Lovely finds writing fiction isn’t a huge stretch given the years she has spent penning PR and ad copy. She writes a blend of mystery and humor, chuckling as she plots to “disappear” the types of characters who most annoy her. Picked Off is the second humorous installment in her new Brie Hooker Mystery series. Set on a goat farm in upstate South Carolina, the series offers good-natured salutes to both her vegan family doctor and her cheese addicted kin.

Bring questions and curiosity and meet the writers. This program is free and open to all. Books will be available for purchase and signing.