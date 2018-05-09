Home / Breaking News / Meet Writers - The Laurens Library

Meet Writers - The Laurens Library

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:43am Vic MacDonald
By: 
The Laurens County Library
Story Time at the Library Start building your child’s literacy and social skills at the Laurens County Public Library story times in Laurens and Clinton. Story times include songs, books, rhymes, and play. Each story time is designed for a specific age group. All the fun starts on Tuesday, Sept. 11 in Clinton and Wednesday, Sept. 12 in Laurens. Mother Goose Story Time (ages 0-2/3) uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. This is a fun, fast-paced program to keep baby moving and learning. Toddler Academy (ages 3-5) focuses more on books, interactive songs, and teaching children how to interact with their peers in a group setting. We read more books in this story time because a child’s attention span is longer – at least in theory. Both story times will feature basic American Sign Language babies and toddlers can learn to help communication with the world around them. Mother Goose Story Time takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in Clinton and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in Laurens. Can’t make it in the morning? Join us Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Laurens. Toddler Academy meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Clinton and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Laurens. Also at each story time, you can earn a sticker towards a free book for your child. Join us at the Laurens and Clinton Public Libraries to learn more. For information on 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and other story time programming, patrons may call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323. S.T.E.A.M. at the Library Do you study science, math, and art in school? Have you ever thought about putting them together? Ages 12-18 should come and give it a try with S.T.E.A.M. – science, technology, engineering, art, and math – activities at the Laurens Library on September 12 at 3:30. See the things you’ve learned about in class come to life. Design, construct, and set your own chain reactions suing different items! Enjoy pizza and drinks while you work on your creations! Adults may observe but must be accompanied by a teen. The Laurens County Library is happy to offer a welcoming environment to teens and encourage all to visit the library for special events as well as for general usage. For more information please call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323.

THE ARTS - Mystery Writers Panel at Laurens County Library will be September 10

 

Three South Carolina mystery writers will participate in a panel at the Laurens County Library, 1017 W. Main St., Laurens, on Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.  

David Burnsworth, John Carenen and Linda Lovely will talk about their books and answer questions about writing and about mysteries.  

David Burnsworth became fascinated with the Deep South at a young age and after spending fifteen years in the corporate world, he is now the author of both the Brack Pelton and Blu Carraway Mystery Series.  In his latest book, Bad Time to Be In It, investigator Blu Carraway, flush with cash and back in business, never had it so good. Or so he thought. With a case from the past gone wrong twice, a loved one in trouble and an unanswered marriage proposal, it’s a bad time to be in it for Blu Carraway Investigations.

John Carenen, a native of Iowa, graduated with a MFA in Fiction Writing from the prestigious University of Iowa Writers Workshop and has been writing ever since. He is a USAF veteran and a retired English professor from Newberry College. In The Face on the Other Side, the third book in the Thomas O’Shea Series, what seems at the start to be a simple case of gang activity turns out to be far more. Even SEAL-trained O’Shea, who has seen more than his share of evil, could not have guessed what is about to transpire.  

Linda Lovely finds writing fiction isn’t a huge stretch given the years she has spent penning PR and ad copy.  She writes a blend of mystery and humor, chuckling as she plots to “disappear” the types of characters who most annoy her. Picked Off is the second humorous installment in her new Brie Hooker Mystery series. Set on a goat farm in upstate South Carolina, the series offers good-natured salutes to both her vegan family doctor and her cheese addicted kin.  

Bring questions and curiosity and meet the writers. This program is free and open to all. Books will be available for purchase and signing.  

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here