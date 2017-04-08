Meet the Little Devils; have a meal

Breakfast, lunch fund-raiser for Little Devils

The Clinton Little Devils tackle football program will have a fund-raiser Saturday at Steamer’s Cafe in uptown Clinton.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., breakfast and lunch, members of the Little Devils will be at the restaurant to greet fans, and a percentage of sales made on this day will be donated to the program.

Steamer’s is at 104 Musgrove St., Clinton, and Little Devils players, cheerleaders and coaches will be on hand during this fund-raising event.