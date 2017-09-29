Home / Breaking News / Medical Center opens at ZF Transmissions

Medical Center opens at ZF Transmissions

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 1:47pm Vic MacDonald
Partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

TODAY: Officials with ZF Transmissions Gray Court and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center officially opened the new ZF Family Medicial Center.

The medical center will be open Saturday as part of ZF's Family Day. Plant officials will encourage employees and their families to see the medical center, and use it for primary care. The medical center also will focus on workplace wellness and an injury-free work environment.

Participating in today's official opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Michael Morris, Director, HR, ZF Transmissions Gray Court; Bruce Holstein, President & CEO, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System; Connie Rightmer, Vice-President, HR, ZF North America, Inc.; and Thomas JHoos, Vice-President, ZF Transmissions Gray Court. Tours of the facility and refreshments were available following the ribbon-cutting.

This is the first on-site medical center for the ZF Transmissions corporation in the United States. More on the medical center opening will be in The Clinton Chronicle's Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 issues.

 

 

