Media awaiting responses in serial killer investigation

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION INVESTIGATION: November 3 marked the one-year anniversary of the arrest of confessed serial killer Todd Kohlhepp and the discovery of Kala Brown inside a shipping container on the secluded 95-acre Woodruff retreat belonging to Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp is serving seven life sentences with no possibility of appeal or parole for his confessions in the murders of Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Meagan Coxie, Johnnie Coxie, and Charlie Carver. Several members of the victims’ families have ties to the Laurens County community.

As part of an effort to uncover information about the Kohlhepp case, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was submitted to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) on June 28, 2017, for the following items:

-- A complete copy of the case file of Detective Ezell’s (lead investigator from Anderson City Police Department, the originating jurisdiction following the disappearance of Carver and Brown) pertaining to the disappearance/death of Charles David Carver and eventual recovery of Kala Victoria Brown including any notes and/or reports generated.

-- Complete phone and text records for Charles David Carver, Kala Victoria Brown, and Todd Kohlhepp for the dates of Sept. 28, 2016, through Oct. 4, 2016.

-- Any and all records and/or transcripts of messages exchanged between Kala Victoria Brown and Todd Kohlhepp via Instant Messenger for Facebook or any other electronic means.

-- Copies of any and all Missing Persons Reports filed concerning Charles David Carver and Kala Victoria Brown, as well as notes and reports generated.

-- A complete and true copy or transcript of the second interview of Kala Victoria Brown conducted by phone in the presence of her attorney(s) and/or any statement(s) made to law enforcement excepting the recorded statement during her transport for medical care following her discovery.

According to South Carolina FOIA law, the entity receiving a request has 10 days to respond as to the existence of requested documents and information and whether the entity will honor or exempt the information requested, and in some cases, declare whether the requested information exists. The response must be provided by writing within the 10-day timeframe, as prescribed by law.

In this instance, this reporter received a phone call from Lt. Kevin Bobo of the SCSO on the same day the request was submitted -- June 28, 2017. During the call, which lasted 10 to 20 minutes, Bobo asserted the SCSO was not in possession of any of the items requested, stating, “Anderson City has all of those files.”

As concerns the final item, the second interview with Brown, Bobo stated he had no idea whether the interview had taken place, “and if it did, nobody told me about it.”

A written response to the submitted FOIA request was due from the SCSO no later than July 12, 2017. However, no written response was provided by that date.

On Aug. 15, 2017, a written request was submitted by email to Bobo for a response because the June 28 telephone conversation did not constitute a legal response. Bobo’s emailed response was: “The county attorney will be sending you a formal response.”

Spartanburg County responded in writing Aug. 16, 2017, 25 days after the state required timeframe and only after a written request for the response. The response was on Spartanburg County letterhead and stated the following:

“The County has received your request for information under the SC Freedom of Information Act. This correspondence will serve to confirm the conversation with Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department on June 28, 2017 in which he advised the first 4 items on your request are in the custody of Anderson Police Department, and the 5th item doesn’t exist.”

The response was signed by James H. Hipp, Deputy County Administrator. Ginny DuPont is the county attorney of record.

Since this response, no response on any FOIA request has been signed by any Spartanburg County employee and all FOIA requests are now to be directed to an email simply labeled County FOIA.

According to the Investigative Notes of Det. Bradley Whitfield of Anderson, Whitfield and Ezell met with Investigative Sgt. Tony Brown of the SCSO and were introduced to Inv. Sgt. Brandon Letterman of the SCSO on Oct. 18, 2016.

This meeting took place following the receipt of information received from the social media platform Facebook — Oct. 14, 2016 — which contained messages exchanged by Brown and Kohlhepp over the final three weeks of August before the couple’s disappearance.

Within these messages, beyond more detail of the relationship between Kohlhepp and Brown, was the couple’s definitive destination on Aug. 31, 2016, the date of their disappearance -- 213 Windsong Way in Wellford, Kohlhepp’s secluded property in Woodruff.

An email was sent Nov. 9 to Spartanburg County Attorney Ginny DuPont, Bobo, and the County FOIA email addresses with questions regarding these and other matters. The questions relating to this first violation of S.C. FOIA were as follows:

“State law requires an answer in writing and I had to follow up directly to request the written response by email August 15, 2017, AFTER the deadline for a written response had passed based on FOIA laws in the state of South Carolina. Is it the practice of the department to NOT respond in writing unless a written request was submitted?”

“Is it normal practice by the department to respond to official FOIA requests by phone foregoing the written requirement as clearly defined by state law?”

“Was there an internal decision to provide the responses by Bobo by phone and NOT disclose the response in writing?”

As concerns the files produced by Anderson during its initial six weeks of investigation into the disappearance of Brown and Carver, the following questions were submitted:

“Lt. Bobo asserted by phone the department had never been in possession of documents from Anderson City, reflecting the response which was received in writing, is this still the position of the department and county?”

“Is the SCSD contending they completed their investigation following Brown's discovery November 3, 2016 and never possessed files from Anderson City, the department which had two months of investigation into the disappearance of Brown and Charles David Carver?”

“If it is the contention of the department they have never been in possession of these files, were they ever requested?”

“Would NOT acquiring investigative files from a differing jurisdiction in a case involving murder and kidnapping be standard procedure?”

A deadline of 5 p.m. Nov. 13, 2017, for response was provided. Spartanburg County has yet to acknowledge receipt of the email dated Nov. 9, 2017, and has provided no response to any questions regarding these matters.