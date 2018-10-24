Meadors will direct 2 City departments

The City of Clinton's Administrative Services Director will have the additional responsibility of directing the Public Works Department.

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon confirmed today that Joey Meadors will direct Public Works, as the current director, Dale Satterfield, leaves next month to be the Public Works Director for Laurens County. Meadors also will direct Administrative Services, Cannon said.

Cannon said it is best for the City right now to promote from within, "rather than bring somebody in from the outside." Cannon said he can assist Meadors with the engineering duties of public works, as Cannon is a civil engineer with 30 years experience.

In the City of Clinton, Administrative Services is responsible for utility billing, municipal court, procurement, vehicle maintenance, and warehousing. Public Works is responsible for electric distribution, water & sewer, parks & recreation, streets & sanitation, GIS/IT, and water treatment.

In the next few weeks, Cannon said, Meadors and Satterfield will have a chance to work together on the operation of the Public Works Department.

Satterfield has attending the last two Laurens County Council meetings in preparation for going to work for the county in November. He formerly was director of Laurens CPW (Commission of Public Works). and he replaces Rob Russian who now is the Greenwood County engineer.

