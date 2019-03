Amended Election Results.

Mayor Bob McLean wins re-election over Ricky Martin Sr., 475 - 324. Megan Walsh wins Ward 6 over Jimmy Young, 70 - 53. Shirley Jenkins has more than 50% votes to win re-election over closest challenger Rosa Booker, 85 - 29 ( Sherri Amick 20, Rilla Griffin 11, Reginald Vance 4).

Clinton 1 had a machine malfunction - it was dealt with by the Laurens County Registration & Elections Board.