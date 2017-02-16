Mauldin geting $30M investment

BB&T expanding its Greenville County operations

Financial services company investing $30 million in new Mauldin facility

Greenville – BB&T, one of the largest financial services holding companies in the United States, today announced the construction of a new facility in Greenville County. The development represents a capital investment of $30 million.

Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 2,196 financial centers in 15 states and offers a full range of consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage and insurance products and services. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T has been recognized for outstanding client satisfaction by the U.S. Small Business Administration and named one of the world’s strongest banks by Bloomberg Markets magazine.

Located at 825 East Butler Road in Mauldin, BB&T will be constructing a new 140,000-square-foot mortgage servicing center, which will house more than 600 BB&T associates. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

“The construction of this new mortgage servicing center is indicative of BB&T’s commitment to South Carolina, Mauldin and the greater Greenville area. With this state-of-the-art facility, we will be better equipped to provide our clients with superior service, as we help them fulfill the dream of homeownership.” –BB&T Mortgage Lending President Tol Broome

“BB&T has been a tremendous partner to our state for years, and this new investment in Greenville shows that they remain committed to South Carolina and our people. We are grateful to BB&T for its commitment and congratulate its leadership on the decision to expand here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Not only is South Carolina leading the way in advanced manufacturing, our office and shared services industry is also thriving. BB&T’s decision to expand its footprint in our state is a testament to the increasingly diverse economy we’ve cultivated here.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“County council is very pleased with BB&T’s continued commitment to Greenville County, and grateful for its new mortgage servicing facility. This affirms what we already know – that Greenville is an ideal place for financial institutions’ operations and headquarters, and we greatly appreciate their contributions to our great County.” –Greenville County Council Chairman H.G. (Butch) Kirven, Jr.

“The City of Mauldin is proud to welcome BB&T’s Mortgage Division to our city. The addition of BB&T will positively impact our community and generate more opportunities for the entire Upstate, and we are committed to working with them to make this endeavor a huge success. Mauldin has worked diligently to enhance opportunities for growth and development. Our geographic location, outstanding infrastructure and exceptional quality of life make Mauldin an excellent choice for business. Congratulations BB&T, and welcome to Mauldin.” – City of Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines

FIVE FAST FACTS

· BB&T is constructing a new mortgage servicing center in Greenville County.

· $30 million of new capital investment.

· Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T is one of the largest financial services holdings companies in the United States.

· The new facility will be located at 825 East Butler Road in Mauldin, S.C.

· Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

