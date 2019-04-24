Many Family-Friendly Events - Thurs. - Monday

From job fair to relay to gala, Laurens County residents have multiple options for weekend

The extended weekend after Easter - this Thursday through Monday - will offer Laurens County residents 14 activities (5 more at right) from which to choose family time and/or adult gatherings.

This Thursday, job seekers can find plenty of employers to talk to at a Job Fair, open to all Laurens County job-seekers, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Laurens County Higher Education Center, Piedmont Tech Campus, 633 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton (behind Prisma Health-Laurens County Memorial Hospital).

An information flyer lists 22 companies that have accepted an invitation to attend the job fair. Times also are being set aside for upcoming high school and college graduates.

On Thursday evening, Presbyterian College will play host to the screenwriter of one of last year’s most controversial films.

Kevin Willmott, Oscar-winning screenwriter for the film “BlacKkKlansman,” will speak at 6:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall. His talk is free to the public (reception at 6). Willmott is a professor in the Film and Media Studies Department at the University of Kansas. PC’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is sponsoring the event.

Also Thursday, the third class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted, 6:30 p.m. event at The Ridge recreation complex in Laurens. This is a ticketed event. Honorees will be:

William Hill

Bill Hogan

Lonnie Pulley

Phil Rogers

Clovis Simmons – Clinton High School.

Info: www.laurenscountysportshalloffame.com

The American Cancer Society will benefit from a Friday night event in Clinton.

The 2019 Laurens County Relay for Life will be at Clinton High School, 6 p.m. - midnight. Contact: Cheri Standridge, 864-223-1512. Their goal is $55,000, money raised is $24,764.06, as of April 16.

Many participants will offer concessions for sale, and there will be luminaria and survivors’ and caregivers’ walks. This is a free, family-friendly event.

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Main Street Laurens will sponsor its popular Sip N Stroll event throughout downtown.

Activities will include live music, enjoying select wines from local wineries, shopping and dining specials - more than 20 businesses will be represented. Wide Open DJ will play from 6 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Cornerstone Investments, LLC.

This is a ticketed event, and tickets can be purchased the night of the event to include prize giveaways. Proceeds will benefit the purchase of lighting and other design elements for the corner park.

During the day this Friday, the Clinton Little Devils tackle football program (NFL Flag/Pop Warner) will have a follow-up fund-raising event at Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton (formerly Bailey Manor, 300 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton). From noon to 8 p.m., CLD volunteers will offer for sale many items suitable for gifts, including orders for Rada Cutlery. Proceeds support the teams and cheerleaders of the Clinton Little Devils, the feeder-football program for Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School.

This event “kicks off” a big day on Saturday -- the Kick for Kids fund-raiser for Bridging the Gap Advocacy.

Teams will compete in kickball from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the legendary Sanders Death Valley football field on Park Place in Laurens. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and there is a $75 registration fee for co-ed teams (info: call or text Calvin Whitmire, 864-200-1144).

The Laurens County Humane Society will have a fund-raising yard sale, bake sale and hot dog lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Adoption Center, 793 Poplar St., Clinton.

The Laurens County Library, 1017 West Main St., Laurens, will play host to author Helen Latimore this Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. She is the author of “Still Standing (2019)” and “A Collection of Writings (2017)”.

Latimore is published through Hadassah’s Crown Publishing, LLC.

The Open Door Ministry, Clinton, will sponsor a golf tournament on Saturday, shot gun start at 2 p.m., meal served after play ends, at Rolling S Golf Club, 520 Harris Springs Rd., Waterloo. It’s $60 per person, $240 per team; limited to 24 teams.

The event is designed to “Tee Off on Addiction, Putt Out Hunger, Drive Out Homelessness.” Rain date is May 4 (info: Jimmy Webb, 833-4949).

On Saturday night, April 27, the first anniversary awards gala for Impact2Purpose will be held at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Laurens. Guest speaker will be Minister Letresa Thompson.

This will be a formal event.

The Duke Energy Award for Public Service went to Rhonda Gary of Impact2Purpose, Laurens, at Laurens County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting earlier this year.

Saturday night at 7, Clinton High School will host the 2019 Prom. This is a ticketed event.

This Saturday and Sunday, Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, on Hwy 56 east of Clinton, will have the Annual Living History Encampment (both days 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

There will be re-enactors portraying both Patriot and Loyalist militiamen, British Regular and Provincial soldiers, Continental soldiers, and civilians representing a variety of backgrounds. Throughout both days, there will be several historic weapons demonstrations, militia musters for children, historic craft demonstrations, and sutlers selling goods to the public.

This is a ticketed event.

Price of admission will be $5 an adult and $2 for children age 15 and younger. Please bring bottled water, and prepare for the weather.

On Monday, local people battling cancer will get a boost through the fund-raising efforts of the Laurens County Cancer Association.

The annual golf tournament will be at Musgrove Mill Golf Course, Hwy 56, east of Clinton, beginning at 9 a.m. with registration and breakfast, along with a meet-and-greet for Miss Enoree Teen 2019. There will be a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m., and dinner and awards at 4 p.m. (info: 864-833-3976).

Awards and contests will include hole-in-one chance to win a 36-month lease on F150 pick-up sponsored by Firmin Ford, longest drive, closest to pin (two) and hit the green contest. This event is sponsored by local healthcare providers: Prisma Health and Self Regional Healthcare.

Then, after all that, everybody’s going to take a little break - until May 1, the first day of spring high school football practice.

