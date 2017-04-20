Mansour Is a Champion

NINETY SIX – Presbyterian College’s Celia Mansour won medalist honors at the 2017 Big South Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday with a tournament record of 9-under 207 (71, 66, 70).

The Blue Hose finished 4th, their highest finish ever at the Championship, with a school-record 885. Radford hosted at The Patriot Golf Club (par 72, 6,045 yards).

It was quite the tournament for the Blue Hose. Mansour defeated 2016 champion Nadine White of Campbell by three strokes, set three individual records and became the first Blue Hose to capture a Big South individual crown. She was also the first Big South champion to post all three rounds below par.

Maiken Bing Paulsen shot a collegiate-best 220 (76, 72, 72) to finish 11th and narrowly miss her fourth top-10 finish of the season. Like Mansour, she also bettered the previous school record of +5.

Senior Abby Driscoll tied her collegiate-best with a 25th place tie at 228 (76, 74, 78). Ann Elizabeth Gore shot 230 (80, 75, 75) to tie for 28th. Rylie Marchman finished 44th at 254 (83, 82, 89).

In total, head coach Kasay Holbrook saw four school records broken during the three-day tournament. Mansour set records for 18 holes (-6) and 54 holes (-9) while the team combined to set records for 18 holes (-1) and 54 holes (+21).

No. 1 seed Campbell won by 25 strokes with a Championship-record 15-under par 849. They will receive the Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regional. Gardner-Webb (874) finished second, and High Point (883) placed third. Presbyterian College was fourth at 885. Winthrop (894) finished fifth and Charleston Southern (898) sixth. First-year program UNC Asheville claimed seventh at 926, followed by Longwood (eighth, 937) and Radford (ninth, 939).

