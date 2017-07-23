Man's body is found

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a white man's body behind a house on Imperial Drive, Clinton.

No identification has been made yet, pending an autopsy. The body was discovered by a homeowner near a wooded area about 6:30 pm Saturday; a report said vultures alerted the homeowner to the dead body. The homeowner noticed an odor, thought it was a dead animal, and then found the dead body, a report said.

The investigation into the deceased man's identity and circumstances of the death is being conducted by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.