Home / Breaking News / Man's body is found

Man's body is found

Sun, 07/23/2017 - 1:41am Vic MacDonald

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a white man's body behind a house on Imperial Drive, Clinton.

No identification has been made yet, pending an autopsy. The body was discovered by a homeowner near a wooded area about 6:30 pm Saturday; a report said vultures alerted the homeowner to the dead body. The homeowner noticed an odor, thought it was a dead animal, and then found the dead body, a report said.

The investigation into the deceased man's identity and circumstances of the death is being conducted by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here