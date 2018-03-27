Man on trial for domestic murder

Murder Trial Begins for July, 2016 Shooting

WLBG on-line: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

A Murder trial began in Laurens yesterday for a man accused of killing his girlfriend two summers ago. 42-year-old Ronald Duyane Davis of 4149 Allen Bridge Road, Fountain Inn is accused of the July 3rd, 2016 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Shana Renee Prophet, of the same address, charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

In warrants, Sheriff’s Lt. Keith McIntosh states that on July 3rd Mr. Davis did, with malice and aforethought, cause the death of Shanna Prophet by shooting her in the upper body several times with a handgun, and that he knowingly possessed a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Following the shooting, a small child, found in the house, was taken into Emergency Protective Custody for D.S.S.

In opening arguments for the state, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo told the jury that Davis had the gun and knowingly shot the victim. Speaking for the defense, Attorney Tristin Shaffer of Chapin plainly admitted that Davis shot Prophet but told the jury that it was self-defense. There was a dispute between lawyers whether to allow inclusion of the topic of a son of the victim who had been fatally shot prior to his mother’s death. The prosecution planned on using this as evidence. The victim’s mother stated of her late daughter, “Because of her son’s death, my daughter did not like guns and would never have one.” Presiding Judge Don Hocker sustained an objection from the defense that the testimony of the victim’s mother on how her daughter felt about guns, due to her child’s death, was inadmissible.

Judge Hocker did, however, allow admission of a statement on the stand by the victim’s mother that her daughter directly told her she did not like guns; but would not allow the reference to the child’s death, due to the unknown circumstances of that aspect.

The trial recessed last evening and is to resume at 9:15 this morning in Laurens County’s Hillcrest Square Judicial Center. Suspect Ronald Duyane Davis remains in custody in the Laurens County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS, The Clinton Chronicle:

July, 2016:

Authorities say a Newberry County man arrested Sunday in Newberry fatally shot his girlfriend in Fountain Inn on Sunday morning .

Ronald Duyane Davis, 40, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols has identified the victim as 28-year-old Shana Prophet of 4149 Allen Bridge Road in Fountain Inn.

Davis reportedly called Laurens County dispatch around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning and said that he shot his 28-year-old girlfriend at a residence on 4149 Allen Bridge Road in Fountain Inn.

According to reports, Davis told deputies that his girlfriend had the gun and was pointing it at him. He said he took the gun from her and shot her multiple times.

Davis told the dispatcher he would wait for police at the residence, but he was not there when officer arrived.

Authorities located Davis at a residence just off of C.R. Koon Highway in Newberry County. Reports indicate that Davis threatened to kill himself.

Davis peacefully turned himself in to Laurens County deputies after about an hour.

According to reports, the victim’s 4-year-old child was at the residence during the shooting and has been turned over to DSS.