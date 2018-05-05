Man sought in Clinton shooting

Deputies seek wanted suspect charged with attempted murder in Clinton shooting, another arrested

Deputies said one man was arrested and another is still wanted after a shooting incident in Laurens County.

Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on May 2 about someone shooting in front of a residence on Stomp Springs Circle in Clinton.

During the investigation, deputies said they were able to determine that Zhacayo Bailey and Sylvester Ferguson III were responsible for shooting near or at the residence in Clinton.

According to an arrest warrant, a woman told deputies that she and her family were outside when shots were fired from a dark blue four-door sedan in front of her nephew's house.

The victim told deputies that the vehicle pulled into his driveway while he and another person were getting out of their car. He said he yelled at the dark-blue sedan to leave his property, and that's when the vehicle began backing out of the driveway and shots were fired out of the window. The victim told deputies he was unsure if the suspects were shooting at him or in the air.

No shell casings were found in the victim's yard or in the road, according to the warrant.

Another woman told deputies she believed one of the suspect's was Bailey because the suspect vehicle resembled his car. Family told deputies this woman had a disagreement with the suspects in the vehicle, and that's why they came to the victim's home.

Deputies said Bailey was arrested without incident a short time later in Laurens, after they received a call about the same vehicle pulling into the victim's driveway around 11:18 p.m. and shooting again. Deputies responded and located Bailey along with a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to the Johnson Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

The sheriff's office said they were unable to locate Ferguson, and he is now wanted in connection with this incident. Deputies said he's considered armed and dangerous.

Ferguson is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864 )984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.