Man Shot; domestic incident suspected

Tue, 10/10/2017 - 5:04pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

TODAY (October 10) around 3:27 p.m., Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Simmons Road in the Greenpond Community of Laurens County in reference to a domestic violence call for service.  

While deputies were responding to this call, dispatchers with the Laurens County E-911 informed deputies that a person inside the residence had inflected injuries from a gunshot. Upon Deputies arriving at the scene of Simmons Road, they located a Black male that had an injury consisted with that of a gunshot wound to the upper extremities of the body.  

This male has been transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. At the time of this release, this incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the general public.  

