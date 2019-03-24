Man shot at Clinton residence

State investigators will examine why Laurens and Clinton officers shot a man today.

A report said SLED has been called in to probe a shooting at a Connecticut Street residence in the early morning. A man was reported behaving erractically, and when officers arrived, the man allegedly brandished a gun. Officers from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police and Laurens Police responded to the scene.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office reported that Laurens and Clinton officers shot the man, who was hospitalized. There was no word immediately on the seriousness of the man's injuries.

The shooting isn't listed on the LCSO Facebook page or the SLED weebsite newsroom link. LCSO does report on Facebook that this Monday, Jack Logan with the Put Down Your Guns Now Young People organization will be at the LCSO office at 6 pm for prayer and a moment of silence to bring to light all issues surrounding gun violence.