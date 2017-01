A hit and run wreck killed a pedestrian last night in Joanna. The incident is under SC Highway Patrol investigation.

Authorities identified the victim as Stephen E. Rhodes, 35, of 501 Browning Ave., Joanna. The incident happened at 411 Hwy 76 East, Joanna, about 10:10 pm.

The victim was struck by two vehicles, a report said. The driver of the second vehicle stopped.