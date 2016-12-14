Man found dead - Family demanding to know "Why?"

UPDATE: Family demands answers and an arrest. Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a Clinton residence. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Sammy Tribble, the father of four children.

Law enforcement responded to Gastley Drive today and began an investigation. An autopsy is set for Thursday. Few details were available.

​Tribble's address was 3A Clinton Green Apartments. He was found dead in the front yard of a residence, 266 Gastley Drive.

No one has been arrested. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division officers are working the case, a report said.

The Greenville organization, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, has posted information about the Tribble shooting on its Facebook page.

