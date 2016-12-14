Man found dead - Family demanding to know "Why?"
UPDATE: Family demands answers and an arrest. Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a Clinton residence. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Sammy Tribble, the father of four children.
Law enforcement responded to Gastley Drive today and began an investigation. An autopsy is set for Thursday. Few details were available.
Tribble's address was 3A Clinton Green Apartments. He was found dead in the front yard of a residence, 266 Gastley Drive.
No one has been arrested. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division officers are working the case, a report said.
The Greenville organization, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, has posted information about the Tribble shooting on its Facebook page.
Family wants answers, arrest:
http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/34051605/deputies-coroner-called-to-sho...