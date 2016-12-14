Home / Breaking News / Man found dead - Family demanding to know "Why?"

Man found dead - Family demanding to know "Why?"

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 6:13pm Vic MacDonald
Gastly Drive is homicide scene; shooting leaves 4 children fatherless

UPDATE: Family demands answers and an arrest. Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a Clinton residence. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Sammy Tribble, the father of four children.

Law enforcement responded to Gastley Drive today and began an investigation. An autopsy is set for Thursday. Few details were available.

​Tribble's address was 3A Clinton Green Apartments. He was found dead in the front yard of a residence, 266 Gastley Drive.

No one has been arrested. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division officers are working the case, a report said.

The Greenville organization, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, has posted information about the Tribble shooting on its Facebook page.

Family wants answers, arrest:

http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/34051605/deputies-coroner-called-to-sho...

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here