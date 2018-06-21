Man arrested in Mountville found body case

Discovered Body Arrest

Man’s Arrest Tied to Body Found in Mountville

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - WLBG

WLBG reported earlier this week on the press release from Sheriff Don Reynolds concerning the discovery of the body of Gwen Parks Wingo of 2812 Torrington Rd. in Laurens by a farmer as he was driving his tractor on Beaverdam Church Road in Mountville on last Friday, June 15th. According to the release The Laurens County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and determined the individual was deceased. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and an autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death, as there were no immediate signs of trauma. At that time the incident was still under investigation, however there were no immediate signs of foul play.

As of Tuesday, Boyd James Nabors Jr., age 51 of 3425 Milam Rd. Clinton was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with prostitution 1st offence, obstruction of justice and drug conspiracy. Warrants allege that on June 14th, the day before the body was discovered, Nabors did solicit Gwen Parks Wingo for sex in which he paid $25.00, this occurring on Beaverdam Church Rd. in Mountville , that Nabors did commit the crime of obstructing justice in that he did hinder officers in recovering the deceased body of Gwen Parks Wingo by removing her body from a vehicle and placing her on the side of the road without notifying law enforcement, and did attempt to obtain a scheduled controlled substance by driving Wingo to an area known for drug traffic for the purpose of purchasing illegal narcotics. WLBG News does not know if further charges are pending and we assume the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office continues. Boyd James Nabors Jr. remains in the detention center on $3400.00 bond.

