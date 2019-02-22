Man allegedly brandishes a box cutter

SHOTS FIRED IN DOMESTIC INCIDENT: On February 17, 2019 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Laurens Street in the Joanna area of Laurens County in reference to a domestic situation.

Deputies received a call from a complainant stating that his daughter called him, frantically stating that her boyfriend, Michael McNary Whitlock, was chasing her vehicle after a domestic disturbance at their residence. The complainant and his son went to the area where this was occurring as deputies were responding. The complainant saw his daughter pass by and then saw Whitlock approaching. The complainant and his adult son attempted to block the roadway, however Whitlock attempted to continue his pursuit of the victim and was subsequently rammed by the son of the complainant, resulting in Whitlock’s vehicle being temporarily disabled. Whitlock exited the vehicle, brandishing a box cutter. The complainant offered to get Whitlock help for his substance abuse and mental issues, however Whitlock continued to taunt the men with the box cutter. The complainant, in fear for his life and safety, presented a firearm and shot two rounds into the ground. Whitlock was eventually disarmed by the men without further use of the firearm. Deputies later determined that Whitlock had been drinking heavily, physically assaulted the victim, pointed a firearm at her, and then threatened to shoot himself while at their residence on Fuller Road. When the victim found an opportunity to escape the residence with her children, she left in a vehicle. Deputies took Mr. Whitlock into custody without further incident and transported him to the Johnson Detention Center. Whitlock’s Charges are as follows:

Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature

Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature x 2 (for the events that occurred with the complainant and his son.)

Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety on each charge by a Laurens County Magistrate on February 19, 2019.

“The father and brother of the victim protected her and notified law enforcement as any family member would have. They reacted to the situation in a manner that many families of victims wish they had the opportunity to do, to protect their loved one from danger and harm. This could have turned from bad to worse in the blink of an eye because seconds count when law enforcement is minutes away. Domestic violence is not tolerated by this office nor this community.” - Sheriff Don Reynolds