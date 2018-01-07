Man accused in woman's shooting death

As a community held a vigil for a dead 2-year-old and bond was denied to 2 people accused in the homicide, Laurens County was rocked Sunday by a second violent death.

The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities identified the suspect as Anthony Cruz Garcia, 34, of 56 Tullyton Dr., Fountain Inn. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office alleges that Carcia shot a woman dead in a camper. The suspect left the scene, and was apprehended a short time later.

Officers found the body Sunday at Tullyton Drive. Carcia was charged with murder; authorities believe he was the victim's boyfriend.

Earlier Sunday, Magistrate Thomas Copeland denied bond for William Ryan Looper and Jessica Blake Smith, both 27 and both of 176 Country Lane, Clinton. They are charged with the death of Smith's son, 2-year-old Brantley Smith. Officers responded to the Country Lane residence after 2 a.m. Saturday to find Brantley's beaten body, and two dogs watching over him. Two other boys, 6 and 7 years old, were taken into DSS custody.

Looper did not appear at a bond hearing at the Johnson Detention Center. Looper's attorneys waived his right to a bond hearing, and bond was denied until another judge can make a decision about bond for the charge of murder against Looper. Smith appeared at a bond hearing through closed-circuit TV; she could not see assembled members of her son's family sitting in the cramped gallery of the jail/s bond courtroom. Smith will have the chance also to have a bond hearing in front of another judge (General Sessions Court).

These are the charges against Smith, the dead boy's mother, and Looper, her boyfriend:

William Ryan Looper

Murder (Warrant # 2018A3010200166)

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree (Warrant # 2018A3010200167)

Unlawful conduct toward a child (Warrant # 2018A3010200169)

Unlawful conduct toward a child (Warrant # 2018A3010200168)