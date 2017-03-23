Making an IMPACT

The impact they make won’t be known for years. It was a word of encouragement, some one-on-one advice, an I’ve-been-there listening ear.

It was something more tangible in classes and tutoring, and after the visitors left, these went on. An Impact team from the University of Georgia lent their willing hearts and hands to the organizers and students of the SC Empowerment Centre and CC4Y, at the former Bell St. Middle School, last week.

The Impact students spent their spring break in Greenville, and drove to Clinton for the Monday, Tuesday and Thursday meetings with the Clinton area young people. The Empowerment Centre has about 80 young people that it services, CC4Y (Clinton Coalition for Youth) serves 30, with activities, tutoring and food.

“We work with them after school on life skills and tutoring,” said local director Allen Lawson, of the SC Empowerment Centre. Lawson closed his graphics business and now has poster-making equipment at the Bell St. site. Students there also can design and print T-shirts.

They have a recording studio, and the Bell St. gyms houses basketball. The youth empowerment groups share space with the District 56 transportation office.

Impact at the University of Georgia began in 1994, and the program provides an alternative to the normal image of college students on spring break.

An Impact statement says, “It is the goal of this organization to address community needs through direct and indirect services as well as provide students the knowledge of social justice issues in our own country.”

Youth empowerment is one of the broad issues covered by Impact missions. The group also organizes spring break trips, and for 2017, trip topics and destinations included human trafficking awareness and advocacy in Birmingham, Ala.; veterans‘ advocacy in Baltimore; Native American culture in Pembroke, N.C.; and gender application in Nashville.

“They fill in any niche you have,” Lawson said of the Impact volunteers. “They are mentors, pen pals and sent e-mail encouragement.”

Young women in the Empowerment Centre had the chance to talk in small groups with the female Impact service members, about high school, guys and life challenges. Lawson said for some 6th through 12th graders it’s a matter of “changing the mindset.”

“We all know there are things we don’t want to do, but we have to do,” he said. “It’s the lemonade effect. When we were kids, we could make money with a lemonade stand. We tell them, ‘Let’s don’t just sit around. Let’s building something.’”

The Empowerment Centre students did some “rebuilding” over their Christmas break - painting, patching holes in the wall and scrubbing tables in what used to be Bell St. Middle School’s media center.

Nearby is the game room - a quiet, couch nap spot for some, an air hockey, small ball baskets shooting arcade for others. It helps them de-compress from the school day; Lawson said an hour into the afternoon program (at 4 p.m.) everybody goes to tutoring - or, while the Impact volunteers were there, small group discussions.

The Impact volunteers, SC Empowerment Centre students and staff, and the CC4Y children and staff all joined together Thursday afternoon for a big group picture. The former middle school still has the Bell Street Wildcats sign displayed out front.

Lawson said District 56’s offer of this space “fell in line with what we want to do.” CC4Y organizer Rev. Larry Merrill said it has been salvation for the youth coalition, which tried to have its own building and accepted housing from churches during its summer camps and tutoring program.

Merrill said, “We want to show them a better opportunity. School is about making it to the next level. We want them to have success at life. Our children are up against forces that, sometimes, we don’t understand.”