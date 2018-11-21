Major work coming for Hillcrest Square

$3 Million will heat, air-condition and re-roof the county’s main services, court building

All the money’s not here, yet; but the Laurens County Council believes it no longer can wait to re-roof its largest taxpayer-services building.

The Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services Center has been the county’s “one-stop shop” since 1997, and now the HVAC is worn out and the roof is leaking, badly. Council voted 7-0 last Tuesday to spend $3 million to correct both problems.

The county has $257,000 to get started. That is “left-over” money from a taxpayer-finance bond that built an addition to Hillcrest Square. That building houses administration, so the county could close the Church St. Administration Building. The addition opened two years ago.

The county has $5.7 million in reserves. Some of that money can be used in a “borrow from ourselves” plan to get more work done. Within six months, the county can float a bond for the rest - or issue a tax anticipation note.

Whichever way the county pays for it, Thomas Mechanical in Laurens is going to do $1.2 million worth of work to replace the HVAC in half the building. A new, durable plastic roof will be installed on the entire building for an additional $586,368. Phase 2 of the HVAC replacement will be bid later, for a total project cost of $3 million.

The roofers are “hungry for work,” Billy Wilson, county procurement officer, told the Laurens County Council at its Nov. 13 meeting. Right now, HVAC for Hillcrest Square is on the roof, and that fact stalled final action on the project for months.

Council couldn’t figure out whether to have the roof replaced first and have new HVAC “puncture” the new roof; or replace the HVAC first, then disconnect it so the roofers could work, and reconnect it when the roof was done.

The solution: move the HVAC off the roof. Units will be on the ground, “puncturing” the side walls of the building (a former shopping center). Roofers and HVAC installers could work simultaneously, and the entire roof can be replaced even as just half the building - the service side - gets new HVAC. The judicial side’s HVAC will be bid and installed later.

“Billy Wilson put a tremendous amount of work into the project,” said Laurens County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield, attending the council meeting on just his second full day working for the county.

Using part of the $5.7 million fund balance for this project is acceptable, County Administrator Jon Caime said, as long as the reserve does not drop lower than 25% of the county’s operational expenses. The reserves act as the county’s “rainy day funds” in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Laurens County collects 6 mils of taxes each year for “deficit reduction,” serving as a replenishment of the reserves if the county spends more than it collects.

The county can issue a general obligation bond (to be repaid by property taxes) to finish the Hillcrest Square work, or seek from a bank a tax anticipation note which encumbers future tax collections as a loan payment.

Council did not specify a preference in its motion to authorize the start on the $3 million project.

Laurens County administration also is working on a renovation plan for the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

Also, it is looking to buy land for a new EMS headquarters. EMS could move from its current building on the Hwy 76 bypass in Laurens to a site at the Professional Park, behind GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital. The site has not been finalized; but, depending on the cost, it also could house a small fire sub-station, E911 communications and emrgency management (now in the former Laurens library building).

The county still has its former administration building on Church St. available for sale, but nobody wants to buy it. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office operates a headquarters in downtown Laurens, and the Johnson Detention Center between Laurens and Clinton.

On Saturday, Laurens County conducted a first-look open house for its newest building, the Thompson Road Station at 2115 Thompson Rd., Fountain Inn. The county has money on-hand to build and open three other fire sub-stations.