Major Move for Tackle Football in Clinton

Clinton Little Devils will affiliate with Pop Warner Football

The Clinton Little Devils Association, Inc. (CLDA) is proud to announce the transition of the team from an independent program to an Association under the Pop Warner Little Scholars.

After careful comparison of other leagues, the board and participating coaches agreed that Pop Warner would offer many opportunities for our players and cheerleaders. The CLDA will be in the SC Midlands League which is based in Columbia.

The Pop Warner Mission:

The mission of the Pop Warner Little Scholars is to enable young people to benefit from participation in team sports and activities in a safe and structured environment. Through this active participation, Pop Warner programs teach fundamental values, skills and knowledge that young people will use throughout their lives. Pop Warner seeks to provide fun athletic learning opportunities for children while emphasizing the importance of academic success.

Specifically, Pop Warner seeks to familiarize players and spirit participants with the fundamentals of football, cheerleading and dance. Pop Warner strives to inspire youth, regardless of race, creed or national origin, to practice the ideals of sportsmanship, scholarship and physical fitness as reflected in the life of the late Glenn Scobie “Pop” Warner.

Some of the factors that led the group to join Pop Warner included, but were not limited to:

Weight restrictions/Safety. “Pop Warner is the only youth football program that sets and enforces a strict age and weight matrix that reduces the risk and reality of injuries.” Being in a league that has weight restrictions is important for the kids to build their confidence in going against opponents of equivalent weight. We believe that the young players in the league will build confidence while in the league which will be very valuable by the time they get to Middle and High School.

Coach certification. All coaches must be certified which means they will have to complete a certification class on-line and coaches training with the league.

Scholastic Emphasis. Pop Warner requires an academic standard for the kids in order to participate in football or cheerleading. If a child falls below that standard (70%), they will be monitored and tutored to help them remain on the roster. Pop Warner believes that the standards they have set give these children a sense of responsibility and an appreciation for academics and athletics that will help them develop later on in life.

Annual Scholastic Banquet. “Pop Warner is the only national youth sports organization that rewards its members for their outstanding performance in the classroom by hosting an awards program each year to celebrate the accomplishments of our scholar athletes. Each year, the most academically accomplished Pop Warner kids compete for Academic All-American status, and are awarded scholarships on several different levels (National Regional, League). Since the inception of the scholarship program in 1993, Pop Warner has given away approximately $1.5 million in college scholarships.”

Corporate Sponsorship. Pop Warner organizations participate in numerous corporate sponsorships locally and nationally. These sponsorships vary from monetary/equipment donations to discount options.

Play-off Games. League Championships (October), Regional Championships (November) and National Championships - Annual Televised Super Bowl held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida (December).

Safe Playing Environment. In addition to the weight restrictions, there are strict mandatory equipment requirements. Pop Warner provides Risk Management Training. An enforced national rule book incorporates time-tested rules. A full-time executive staff supports all local associations and assists in sound policy creation.

Cheerleading. Teams participate on the sidelines at football games for home and most away games through to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. In addition to Game Day, teams participate in qualifying spirit events (League and Region) through to a Pop Warner National Championship.

“There are many opportunities that will become available to our coaches, players and cheerleaders throughout the year,” a Little Devils announcement said.

Through Pop Warner, the Association has received an invitation for coaches to be an assistant coach at the University of Georgia football camp in June. Two coaches are being signed up for this event.

On Saturday, March 10, two 12U players (Kadon Crawford and Zaravion Johnson) participated in the Middle School Showcase at the Carolina Panthers practice field in Charlotte. This event was sponsored by USA Football. This was a great experience for these two players who will be playing for the Middle School in the fall.

On May 19, the Athletic Department of Presbyterian will host a one-day camp for the Clinton Little Devils and surrounding areas. This camp is opened to all players between the age of 7 and 12. Players from the Greenwood teams who played the CLD during the homecoming finale will also be invited to this camp (more details will follow).

The CLDA will begin registration on March 26.

Located at 219 W. Main Street, the office will be opened starting March 26, Monday – Friday: 8 – 10 a.m.; 4 – 6 p.m. Parents can pre-register their child (football and cheerleading) on line at the Clinton Little Devils Pop Warner website (www.cldpw.com). Registration for football and cheerleading is $50.

Equipment and uniforms are separate with the opportunity to apply for sponsorship which includes participation in fundraising to offset the cost.

During the week of April 2-6, Jayson Glenn, CLDPW Coach Commissioner (864-684-8360), along with available registered coaches, will begin conditioning drills and practices in preparation of the ‘flag’ football games that will be played in May. While participation in these practices is recommended for all age groups, they are voluntary and only available to registered players. The use of the flag football concept is to establish basic rules for play without the helmets and shoulder pads. The coaches will also spend time teaching the fundamentals of football.

The CLDPW Association will play TACKLE football during the regular season. Practice for the 9-12 age groups to play 7on7 during the pre-season will be in June and play games in July.

July 18 – 31 is official PW downtime. No practice, games or meetings with players during this time.

Official practice for the regular TACKLE football season will not begin until August and 1st game will be played in September.

Game schedules will be prepared by the league and will be available with all regular season games in August. All games will be played on Saturdays.

Annette Lee, association director, said, “We are truly thankful for all those who have stepped on board to volunteer in one or more of the many volunteer positions needed to make this program successful. However, we need more. If you are interested in sharing your talents with some highly motivated and excited children, we invite you to join our team.”

Contact the Clinton Little Devils at 864-923-6813 or email us at ClintonLittleDevilsPW@yahoo.com and on the website www.clintonlittledevils.com