Lunch - soon dinner - is served

UPDATE - PHOTOS: Still lots of great stuff to eat right now at Squealing on the Square. Championship bbq and much more for hungry folks. Entertainment continues into the evening on 2 stages.

Community groups and crafts with kids activities right now. Classic car show and amusement rides go on "until".

The Carolina Players take to the main stage at 3 pm, and that's also the start of the Laurens Rotary Duck Race at Little River Amphitheater. BBQ awards ceremony will be at 5 pm. Evening activities wrap up with The Shag Doctorz from 6 to 8 pm. Everything is still free and open to the public, buy coupons for food and rides.

Come on down and join your neighbors and visitors - The 18th Annual Squealin' on the Square.