Lord's Supper and Last 7 Words, and others

CHURCHES Easter Week & Beyond.

Lord’s Supper Drama

The Laurens County community is cordially invited to experience this most meaningful service again on April 18, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church. Please join us for Communion and find new hope in the story of our Lord’s Last Supper. There will be child care for families with small children.

Springfield Baptist Church

"The Seven Last Words of Christ on Calvary's Cross" will be held at Springfield Baptist Church, 500 Jersey Street, Laurens, on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

The 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 20, noon at Refuge of Worship, 813 Church St., Laurens, "A Safe Place of True Worship." There will be more than 3,000 eggs. Bring baskets, cameras and appetites - it's time to create some memories. Info: 864-434-7884.

Sunrise Service

Davidson Street Baptist Church will have Sunrise service April 21, 7 a.m., and Easter Program Son Rise" Presented by children and youth, 11 a.m.

Joint Easter Service

Hopewell-Sharon United Methodist Church will have a joint early morning Easter service at Sharon UMC, 100 Carlisle Oxner Rd., Kinards, at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 21. Breakfast will be served after the early service. Sharon UMC will have its Easter worship service at 9:30 and Hopewell UMC will have its Easter worship service at 11. Rev. Mitchell Way is the pastor.

Easter Sunrise Service

Providence ARP Church will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 701 South Broad St., Clinton, at 7 am on Sunday, peril 21. Breakfast will be served after the Sunrise Service. Providence will have its Easter Worship Services at 11 am. Dr. Francis Womack is the pastor.

Missionary Society Annual Program

The Amanda Gary Women’s Missionary Society of Friendship AME Church will have its Annual Program on April 28, 3 p.m. at Friendship AME Church. Theme for our Program is “Servants With Humility: When We Used To Dress For Church.” Please come out and share in this enlightenment, praise worthy program for the entire family. Please come join us on this day for fun, fellowship and light refreshments. Rev. Carroll Wells, Jr. Pastor. Clara Young, Amanda Gary WMS President.

The Seven Last Words

Poplar Spring African Methodist Episcopal Church presents "The Seven Last Words" on Good Friday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. at the church, 21692 Hwy 221 North, Laurens. Rev. Roland E.D. Sigman is senior pastor.

Holy Land Experience

Calling all travel bugs - who would like to take a bus trip to Florida? We will visit the Holy Land Experience, Disney Springs, the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse, dip our toes in the ocean, visit beautiful Savannah, GA, eat at The Lady & Sons Restaurant (think Paula Dean) and more! November 7th-9th. Three days/two nights. $320 based on double occupancy. $50 reserves your seat on the bus. Please call Lucas Ave Baptist Church at 984-7275 for more information.

St. John's Lutheran Church Lenten Services: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., April 18; Good Friday, 7 p.m., April 19.

Grief Recovery

Join a Grief Recovery Support Group at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, each Tuesday, through May 14, at 4:30 p.m. if you have lost someone close to you. Call 864-833-1062 for more information. Begin a Journey from Mourning to Joy. We want to help.

Early Services, Easter

Friendship AME Church in Clinton will have early services on Easter Sunday, April 21. Church School will begin at 9 a.m. and Worship Service will begin at 10. The church is located at 1118 South Bell Street. Rev. Carroll Wells, Jr. is the Pastor.

Church Play

Refuge of Worship Ministries of Laurens, under the leadership of Pastor Alan Goggins, Jr. and Lady P Productions, presents the church play “Judgement Day” Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. The play production will be held at Seed of Life Ministries, 517 East Main Street, Laurens. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Rainbow Tea

Elzee A.M.E Church in Clinton will have its Rainbow Tea program on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Reverend Joanna McIntosh is the church pastor.

Take It to the Streets

Springfield Baptist Church, 500 Jersey St., Laurens, will have "Take It to the Streets" and Jamboree on Sunday, May 5. "Taking It to the Streets” will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. The jamboree will be 3-5 p.m. in the Springfield Baptist Church Celebration Center. The jamboree will include food and games. Food and activities are free to all who attend. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.

The Clinton Chronicle publishes Church News free of charge, send to: news@clintonchronicle.net