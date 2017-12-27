Looking at the county's pay inequity

Salaries, job duties outlined in the Clerk’s Office, guidepost for future county government pay equity

Pay inequity will be addressed throughout the Laurens County government, the county administrator has promised the county council.

Administrator Jon Caime said at the Dec. 12 council meeting that clerk positions in county offices have much too much variance in job titles and pay. He and Clerk of Court Lynn Lancaster reported to council on a pay equity plan for that office - a move that Caime called “just a start.”

This pay equity plan was approved on a split council vote.

Council Vice-chairman Keith Tollison made the approval motion, seconded by council member Stewart Jones. Council Chairman Joe Wood, members Ted Nash, Tollison and Jones voted “yes;” council members Diane Anderson and Garrett McDaniel voted “no;” member Dr. David Pitts had left for another meeting.

Anderson was especially vocal against the recommendation of Caime and Lancaster. “This is the same proposal you brought at budget time, and it did not pass,” she said. “This is the middle of a budget year, now is not the time. This is a problem, and it needs to be solved with something for all Clerk 1’s, not doing it for this one department. Do something for all Clerk 1’s. I can’t see this carrying out through other areas.”

Caime said he can carry out pay equity in other county offices. “It may not be fair to the two-person department that says, ‘we’re already operating lean.’ (But) we have to start somewhere. This is not going to fix everything. This is not the perfect fix.”

What can “fix everything” is implementation of a uniform pay plan, and Caime has presented a plan like that to the council. With action in the Clerk of Court’s Office, Caime said he can take the idea to other county offices and show how it works.

Lancaster said one position in her office is coming vacant and will not be filled. That saves $30,000, and the cost to implement pay equity will be $18,000 - the county will save $12,000 annually. She said everyone in the office agrees, the existing work can be handled by 11 people, instead of 12. It is a nine-part pay and job titles plan that was approved on the 4-2 vote.

“We were not presented these details during the budget process,” Wood said.

Caime said the county “will do nothing” if it tries to solve pay inequity all at once, because “we have too many capital needs.”

“This is based on getting a structure in place,” he said.

Eliminating pay inequity for the 34 Clerk 1’s on the county payroll can be done with the plan, and by eliminating the 20 different job titles that these employees have, Caime said. Laurens County has 357 full-time employees.

The problem comes up, Caime said, when the pay plan moves up into supervisor ranks, where each office sets its own hierarchy. Caime said the county should have a “pay by grades” system, then look to other pay issues like merit raises for outstanding performance. Caime said he relied on a 2008 pay study for Laurens County, and his own experience in developing the suggested pay plan.

Caime said, “One of the most disheartening things is (when employees say), ‘I am doing the same job as you, and you are making more than me.’”

Caime will have department heads bring to the full council concerns about employment, especially the need to add employees. Council gave the magistrate’s office half of what it asked for Dec. 12 in such a situation.

Magistrate Leesa Inabinete asked the council to authorize changing a part-time clerk position to full-time, and hiring another full-time clerk. Hiring the full-time person failed on a 3-2-1 vote; converting the part-time to full-time position passed on a 6-0 vote.

“This all involves ensuring due process (for criminal defendants),” Anderson said. “I can’t see hiring another person. When your part-time becomes full-time, you will see improvement.”

Anderson quizzed Inabinete on whether all magistrates are “pulling their weight,” and Inabinete assured her they are - she said the office is challenged with having bond court twice a day, providing a 24/7/365 chance for defendants to bond out of jail, and other duties (magistrates have a work-weekends rotation).

“We really need to have a clerk in the courtroom with a magistrate at all times,” Inabinete said. “I retired from Greenwood County after 30 years, and this is the first time I haven’t had that.”

Inabinete said it would cost $10,535 to go from part-time to full-time on one position, and an additional $21,000 to hire another full-time clerk. She said the magistrate’s office produces for the county $49,000 a year revenue in debt set-offs, just one of its court functions.