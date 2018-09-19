A look back at Clinton's textiles heritage

Spinnin’ Good Yarn to Weave Good Cloth

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this series of columns are those of the author or persons quoted and not those of Presbyterian College or SC Humanities, which provided funds in support of the Workforce Development at Clinton and Lydia Textile Mills oral history project.

Installment 9: Gaining Respect From Core Employees

A column in the June 1967 Clothmaker concludes, “The person who does his job well is a help to everyone on the team, as he not only makes few mistakes of his own, but occasionally corrects one made by others. The person who doesn’t do his best is a drawback to others, and enough of that kind can even make us stone-cold dead.”

Ted Davenport worked in the Lydia spinning department as a shift supervisor and then as overseer (superintendent) during the 1960s. He says, “We separated a lot of people because they did not work. They’d stay out on Saturdays or Sunday nights, or whatnot. And my approach was that, ‘We’ve talked with ya, and we’ve told you that you had to do this, accomplish these things to maintain your job. And we talked with you a second time . . . . And your attendance has not gotten better, or your production has not gotten better. So as a result, you have terminated yourself.’” Mr. Davenport adds, “Then you had a lot that just didn’t show up . . . so you had to find a replacement.”

Members of the core group of dedicated employees during these and subsequent years therefore had to correct mistakes of Black and White new hires with increasing frequency. Nancy Meadows Kidd recalls a situation that included the boss spinner of Plant #2: “I was on the 1st shift then and there was this woman, she had just come to work. . . on the 3rd shift. And every mornin’ when I went in, my job was tore all to pieces. It’d take me sometimes two, three hours to get it straightened out where I could run it comfortable. And me and Mr. Holsclaw had some words. . . . I said, ‘The work’s not runnin’ bad, she’s just not runnin’ her job. And if you don’t stop it, when I come in, I’m goin’ to start stoppin’ some of them frames off.’ And he said, ‘You can’t stop them frames off.’ I said, ‘Well, you better make sure my job’s not tore up every mornin’ when I come in.’”

Ms. Kidd continues, “So I went in one morning . . . and it was in bad shape and I just started cuttin’ the frames off. Here come Mr. Holsclaw and the overseer . . . wantin’ to know why I was cuttin’ them frames off. . . . I said, ‘I told y’all I was gonna do it. I’m getting’ sick of this. When I leave here for the 2nd shift their job don’t look like this every mornin’.’ And so after that when I’d go in, the 3rd shift overseer would be over there with that woman helpin’ her.”

It is easy to understand, then, why most of the veteran White employees would have welcomed Black employees who shared their work ethic. Bertha Lindsay, for example, says, “Now when I was on 3rd shift I came in behind a spinner that was a good spinner. And so when you get you a good spinner like that, when I leave there I want my job just like I found it. I want it good, too.”

Ms. Lindsay explains further, “You check your job before you get started, you don’t just go in the job and start workin’ on it. That’s why you get there in time enough to check your job out. . . . Because if you don’t, if somebody left somethin’ messed up back there, when you get back there you might have a problem – ain’t no might then, you gonna have a problem.”

At times Ms. Lindsay could help a co-worker as well: “You get your job caught up, make sure your job caught up and you go and, you know, you got certain spinners you’re gonna help. . . . Go over there help them get their job caught up, then go back on my job.”

It appears that most of the Black employees who persevered were brought up in similar ways, and under similar circumstances, as the White long-term employees who grew up outside of the mill villages. As Ernestine Simpson describes it, “Growin’ up we always had chores to do, and I think that that’s really a good foundation for having good working ethics. My parents never had to tell us twice to do somethin’. After that first time it means you knew what was next if you didn’t get it done. My thing is doin’ the very best that you can do, and always just keeping your best foot forward. And it comes from, when we was growing up, we didn’t have runnin’ water. We had to go to the well to get water. If somethin’ was wrong with the well, we had to go to the spring. So we had to do it, and we got it done. And I think that that was my basis for tryin’ to do the very best that I could do.”

Installment 10: Gaining Respect From Supervisors

A column in the July 1971 Clothmaker observes, “The amount of pleasure and satisfaction people obtain from their work comes, to a great extent, from the consideration and respect they get from and give their fellow employees.” This is especially true with regard to managers, who occasionally get a chance to prove themselves in action.

John Payne started work in Plant #2 in 1961 as a picker room service operator, one of the very few manufacturing jobs open to Blacks at the time. After Clinton Mills established a policy of equal employment opportunity, he transferred to the Plant #1 carding department and advanced from drawing operator to roving operator to technician.

Bob Hooks started work as a management trainee immediately after graduating from college in 1969. He was promoted in February 1972 to assistant overseer for the Plant #1 carding department and then to department superintendent one year later. Mr. Hooks recalls participating in the decision to promote John Payne to assistant carding superintendent in December 1972: “We were gonna promote the first Black supervisor at Clinton Mills. John worked for me, he had done some fill-in work. And by the way, he started at the company store deliverin’ groceries. So he knew everybody. . . . Even though I was the department manager, John helped me in my career. And I felt very good about the relationship.”

On a daily basis, however, it’s what managers say and, importantly, how they say it, that their fellow employees respond to. Buddy Campbell finished his 37-year career at Lydia as 2nd shift spinning department supervisor. He says, “Well, it’s a big part of getting along with people, not just Blacks or Reds or Greens. . . . The first thing you gotta do is build their confidence in you. And the best way to build somebody’s confidence is to earn it, and the more you talk to people and get them to talk to you, the more they’re gonna build confidence in you, I feel. . . . And the more I could talk to African-Americans the more I could learn about how they felt, what I could do to build their confidence or earn their confidence by helping them in the ways that I could actually do.”

Mr. Campbell continues, “I found out that I didn’t know as much about Black Americans that I needed to, and the things that they said, or once I built their confidence up enough to open up to me and tell me things that they felt and all, then that was a learning process to me. And it was also a tool that I could use to build good relationships within.”

Ted Davenport tells a story from his years at Lydia that illustrates this point well: “Maxine Watts was a weaver and then she could smash, which meant when the looms were broken out more than a weaver could get to, smash hand would go and work on that loom. And so I came in one morning and I looked at the smash board and it was behind. I said, ‘What happened?’ Said, ‘Well, we didn’t have a smash hand.’ I said, ‘Why, I see Maxine is here.’ Said, ‘She wouldn’t smash.’ And I knew that didn’t sound right. So I went down and I saw Maxine and I said, ‘Maxine, they tell me that you wouldn’t run the smash board for us last night.’ Didn’t pay as much money but we paid her the same rate to do that. She said, ‘No, sir, I didn’t tell them that.’

Mr. Davenport recalls Ms. Watts explaining, “They came to me and asked me, ‘Would you like to smash tonight?’ and I told them, ‘No, I wouldn’t like to.’ But if they’d have asked me would I do it, I’d have done it.” He continues, “I used that as a training point through the years of, how do you approach people? I went back and I said, ‘If you’d have just gone down and said, ‘Maxine, we don’t have anybody to smash tonight, and I really would appreciate it if you’d do that for me tonight, and I’ll put somebody on your job, would you do that?’ And Maxine would’ve said, ‘Yes, sir, I sure will.’”

Stewart Suber started in the Lydia spinning department in 1966 as a doffer, advancing after time to technician. Mr. Suber refers to the first shift supervisor as, “Tommy Moore, my best man.” He explains, “Because he told me some things, and after I looked into ‘em, I see’d it wasn’t nobody but me. He called me to the side and told me. He didn’t never talk hard to me. He wouldn’t talk aroun’ nobody. Things that I was doin’ wrong in, at the mill. I wasn’t doin’ what they told me to do. Shortcuts, you’re not supposed to be doin’ shortcuts. Then I come to my senses. I learned. Then I see’d it wasn’t nobody but me. But they kept me there. They kept me there.”

Installment 11: Developing Fellowship Within a Changing Workforce

The October 1971 Clothmaker includes a column that advises employees, “Speak to people. There is nothing as nice as a cheerful word of greeting. . . . The sweetest sound to anyone’s ear is the sound of his own name. . . . If you would have friends, be friendly. . . . Be genuinely interested in people. You can like nearly everybody if you try.”

Polly Brazill Fallaw Dunaway had been filling batteries in Plant #2 for more than two decades when, as she says, “the Black girls came to work and honey, they could fly around them jobs like they wasn’t nothin’. . . . And sometimes they’d run over and help me. Well, they talked about they was lazy, and honey I was shocked to death when they could speed around. . . . I was sorta prejudiced for awhile, and then I wasn’t prejudiced no more. ‘Cause I, you know wasn’t around ‘em, and I didn’t know how to expect.”

Ms. Dunaway continues, “One of the women was trainin’ ‘em how to do, and well she’d put ‘em with me sometimes and let ‘em train with me, and she would be on my job with ‘em and train ‘em. And I just got to know ‘em real well, and I just liked ‘em you know. I said, ‘Well God made them just like He made us. He ain’t got no special people that He likes better than others.’”

Understandably this type of fellowship, friendly association, took some time to evolve on a larger scale. Roger Higgins began working at Lydia in 1973 and says, “Sometime in the canteen, we would always – White on one side, Black on the other side. Well of course all the Black people be over there laughin’ an’ talkin’ an’ goin’ on. And some of the White ones would go to the supervisor and say we was too loud, or we was interruptin’ them. And then he had to find a common goal between the two to keep things on the peaceful side. And I think Tommy Moore and James McElhannon did a great job at that.”

Though Lola Jacks worked in the Lydia spinning department, starting in 1975, and her sister Nancy Payne McCarrell worked in the Clinton #2 weaving department, starting in 1973, they speak of developing similar relationships with their co-workers over more than 20 years. Ms. Jacks says, “We just like a family when we was in the mill. We just loved each other.” Ms. McCarrell replies, “Each one of us would bring each other lunch to work, and then we would all love to get together. And we’d plan Christmas dinner. And everybody just participate and bring a dish. And it was beautiful.” Ms. Jacks sums up, “We really enjoyed it.”

In their StoryCorps conversation, Robert Byrd and Ed Blakely tell of Black and White employees bonding over several years through playing softball on Sunday afternoons.

Mr. Byrd: “We formed a softball team over at Lydia plant. We had some guys that were mature guys. We played well together. We had – I think every last one o’ the guys at one time played some softball. We got better as we got on. An’ about third or fourth year, we started playin’ teams that – anybody wanted to play us, we would play them.”

“Well now Clinton Mill got a team, too, you know. Jacques Gilliam got that team. We beat them for the trophy, you remember that?”

“I remember that. But I never forget a game that we played up there, was it Fountain Inn? We beat that team one to nothin’. An’ we played in that pasture.”

“Boy that was a good – that was a tough game.”

“That was a tough one. We had got to a point, we were so good we were playin’ everybody that wanted to play us. And we had this one team that we got along real good, from Gray Court, playin’ from Gray Court. We played them for five cases of beer. . ., and the winner really would drink ten cases of beer.”

“But we would share it with ‘em, ‘cause we couldn’t drink all that beer. We would win it but we would share it with ‘em. Both teams would drink it.”

“An’ we got that good camaraderie after that. Every time we started playin’ each year, we just played the same people and we just had a great time. That’s what the mill afforded us to do ‘cause they got the equipment for us. And we just had a great time playin’ ball.”

Then Mr. Blakely observes in general, “But friends, you know I had a lot o’ friends. I found out somethin’ how you make friends. You accept somebody for what they – what they are, and they accept you. Yeah, you know an’ you don’t try to judge them. Nine times out o’ ten you’re gonna be friends. In the mill I had a lot o’ friends – White, Black, old, young, male, female.”