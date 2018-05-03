Lock-Down and Strong Arm Robbery alleged in separate incidents

School Is Locked Down from Gunfire

Monday, March 5, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Gunfire resulted in a lock-down at a Western Laurens County school last week.

Charges were served Friday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, following an arrest the day before. 49-year-old Donald James Lilly of 15356 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals was charged with Disturbing School and Use of a Firearm While Intoxicated.

Sheriff’s Investigator Robert Wilkie states that on March 1st Mr. Lilly did willfully and unnecessarily disturb the students and teachers of Ware Shoals Primary School by shooting a firearm in a reckless manner, while drinking alcohol at a residence across from the school during school hours, causing the school to be on lock-down.

Donald James Lilly was released from incarceration Friday on $5,000 cash or surety bonds on the two charges.

Strong Armed Robbery on Bolt Drive

Monday, March 5, 2018

A Laurens man has been accused of robbery by assault last Thursday at a motel in town.

Laurens City Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Gage Doolittle of 105 Arvil Lane, Laurens Thursday and on Friday charged him with Strong Arm Robbery. A warrant citing the investigation of Sgt. Alexander states that on March 1st Doolittle took personal property, consisting of $250, from another person, by means of force and violence. This reportedly consisted of assaulting the victim at 102 Bolt Drive in Laurens. Austin Doolittle remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with a $20,000 cash or surety bond set on the charge.