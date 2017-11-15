Local DJ, Multiple CAMMY Award Winner

Multiple award winner - Pat Patterson, of Clinton, has brought home two awards from this weekend’s Carolina Beach Music Awards celebration. Patterson won the 2017 FM DJ - Larry Crockett Award, and the Michael Branch Award during the presentation at the Cammys, Alabama Theatre, Myrtle Beach. Owner-operator of WPCC AM and FM in Clinton, Patterson is heard weekdays spinning wax and taking beach music requests from around the world on-line, at the largetime network.

Local DJ up for five awards. WPCC owner and “Large Time Network” disc jockey Pat Patterson, of Clinton, is nominated for five 2017 Carolina Beach Music Academy awards. The presentation will be Nov. 12 at The Alabama Theatre, Myrtle Beach, as part of the Nov. 8-12 CBMA Weekend. Patterson’s nominations are for FM Radio DJ (Larry Crockett Award; Club-Mobile DJ (Richard Nixon Award); FM Radio Station, 96.5 WPCC, Clinton; Radio Show of the Year, “Beat of the Beach”; and the Michael Branch Award, Beach Music 45. WPCC is the broadcast station for Clinton High School and Presbyterian College football, and broadcasts worldwide at largetime.net in addition to AM and FM radio. - File photo