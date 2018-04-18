Home / Breaking News / A living history encampment near Clinton

A living history encampment near Clinton

Wed, 04/18/2018
Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

THE ENCAMPMENT IS SCHEDULED AT MUSGROVE MILL STATE HISTORIC SITE

 

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be presenting its annual Encampment Weekend on April 28 and 29. Come experience what life was like on the South Carolina frontier during the American Revolution.

Activities will highlight the battle of Musgrove Mill and will feature interpretive talks, demonstrations, and exhibits presented by re-enactors. The demonstrations include historic weapons demonstrations, tactical military demonstrations, period children’s games, colonial art, colonial medicine, blacksmithing, and more.  

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day. Admission for the event is: 

Adults - $4.00, Children (age 6 to 16) - $2.00, and Children (age 5 and under) – free. 

Admission is free with a Park Passport Plus 

Who:  This event is designed for everyone. Wheelchair and stroller accessible. 

When:  April 28 and 29, 2018 

Where:  Musgrove Mill State Historic Site 

For more information regarding this event you can contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100.

