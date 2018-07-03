Littleton, Foggie, Ivey, Owens, and Owens are 2nd class of LC Sports Hall of Fame

TICKETS ON SALE: The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame will induct five members into its second class on March 22, 2018.

The induction ceremony will be held at The Ridge at Laurens at 6:30pm. Tickets are now on sale at the YMCAs in Clinton and Laurens and at Farm Bureau in Laurens. Tickets are $25 and includes a catered meal by Lee’s BBQ.

Members of the class of 2018 of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame are: Rickey Foggie, Bobby Ivey, Kinard Littleton, Sam Owens and Truman Owens.

The process of selecting the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in the summer of 2017. Nominations were taken from Sept. 15 until Oct. 31. Once nominations were complete, the nominating committee, made up of eight individuals from Laurens County, narrowed the field of 46 nominations down to 14 finalists. The 14 finalists were then taken to the anonymous three-person selection committee that picked the five finalists that will make up the class of 2018.

To be eligible for the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, nominees must have lived in Laurens County for five years and must be 10 years out of high school.

The inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame included Keith Richardson, Chrissy Floyd, J.D. Fuller, Kevin Long, King Dixon, Barry Atkinson, Cally Gault and Chick Galloway.

“After such a great inaugural class in 2017, we are excited about the group that we have assembled to induct in 2018,” said Billy Dunlap, president of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame. “It is once again a who’s who of individuals that have been involved in the sports landscape of Laurens County for the past century. I think the committees did a great job of selecting this class and it is something that we can all be proud of.”

For more information on the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, visit www.laurenscountysportshalloffame.com or email bdunlap@golaurens.com.