Litter-Humane Office will have a supervisor

Laurens County Council is expected Tuesday evening to issue a commission and fill the post of Litter-Humane Supervisor of the county's Public Works Department.

J. Giles Gilmer is being recommended as the Supervisor, and the council has his commission and oath of office as an agenda item for its regular meeting May 9. Open to the public, the meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Gilmer will be sworn in as a Codes Enforcement Office for the Public Works Department and assigned to supervise the animal control and litter enforcement officers of Laurens County. These officers have ticket-writing powers, but no law enforcement powers - they do not carry weapons.

Gilmer is a graduate of Clinton High School and he has more than 20 years experience in facility security. He has 6 years experience as an animal control officer and 8 years experience as a Laurens County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy. Other members of the codes enforcement office for buildings, animals and litter previously have been sworn in by the county council.

Also on the council's agenda are reports from the Finance Committee on health insurance for:

--Existing Retirees;

--Existing Employees;

--New Hires.

Council will receive these reports: Sam Parsons, Clemson PSA Laurens County Planning Project Capstone; and Bryan Smith, Clemson University Area Extension. Council is expected to give first reading by title to a FY17-18 County Budget and a Fire Service Budget, repeal and replace the Indigent Care Fund ordinance, consider approval for an energy efficiency study, make appointments to the Disabilities & Special Needs Board, consider a contract with Clemson Extension, give first reading to an ordinance on Cell Tower Revisions from the Planning Commission, pass a resolution about FILOT distribution (fees in lieu of taxes paid by industries), receive public comments, and conduct an executive session concerning a legal matter - pending litigation.

Anyone who wants to speak to the council about any subject is required to sign up at the podium before the meeting starts.