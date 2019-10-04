On-line grocery shopping

Place grocery orders on-line and pick up.

Walmart Laurens officially kicks off their new Online Grocery Pick-Up service today, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Walmart team, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, and community supporters celebrated this announcement with a ribbon cutting held on Monday, April 8, 2019. This new service allows customers to place their orders online, one of Walmart’s personal shoppers bags the order, and the customer picks up the order from the store. Walmart Laurens continues to support Laurens County in various ways. - Chamber Photo

More from Walmart:

Walmart Plans Estimated $45 Million in South Carolina Store Improvements and Innovations in 2019

South Carolina customers gaining more convenience and shopping options across the state

SOUTH CAROLINA, April 10, 2019 — Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $45 million this year in South Carolina through the remodeling of eight stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

“2019 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in South Carolina as we continue to focus on how to better serve our customers through innovation and investments so they can save both time and money,” said Sean Real, Walmart’s regional general manager for South Carolina. “We are continuing our commitment to improving our store experience in South Carolina through store remodels, while also expanding our technology and innovative offerings that makes shopping faster and more convenient. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”

2019 Walmart Remodels in South Carolina

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

2751 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach

1310 N Fraser St., Georgetown

805 Hwy 9 Bypass West, Lancaster

2151 E Main St., Spartanburg

3951 W Ashley Circle, Charleston

14055 E Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer

1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

9 Benton Rd., Travelers Rest

2019 Walmart Innovations in South Carolina

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of the customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in South Carolina.

Grocery Pickup

Walmart plans to expand the popular program to 20 stores across the state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart. Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option . It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost.The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.

Grocery Delivery

This year, Walmart plans to add the service to more than 20 stores, increasing its coverage area in the state. Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers.

Walmart Pickup Towers

Walmart Pickup Towers This year, Walmart plans to add 18 Pickup Towers to stores across the state. are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do – once the order is ready, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone to retrieve your item.

FAST Unloader

Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms - known as FAST-automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 27 stores across the state.

Autonomous Floor Scrubber

The company plans to expand the technology to 47 stores across the state this year. The autonomous floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores.

Background and Context

Capital and Innovation Expenditure: The estimated spend in the state this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020) is a portion of Walmart’s total capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2020, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2019.

National Innovation Expansion Strategy: Nationwide this fiscal year Walmart plans to add an additional 1,200 autonomous floor scrubbers, 300 autonomous shelf-scanners, 1,200 FAST unloaders and 900 Pickup Towers to stores across the country. Also, the company plans to expand Online Grocery Pickup to an additional 1,000 stores and add another 800 stores across the country to the retailer’s Grocery Delivery footprint.

About Walmart in South Carolina

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In South Carolina we serve customers at 124 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than 33,000 associates in South Carolina. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1 billion with South Carolina suppliers in FYE 2019 and supporting 33,000 South Carolina supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $19 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in South Carolina and our South Carolina associates volunteered more than 16,000 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.