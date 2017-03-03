Home / Breaking News / The library wants your ideas

Fri, 03/03/2017 - 10:55am Vic MacDonald
Clinton Public Library sets listening session for views about location, building space & future programming
The Laurens County Public Library
The Library Board requested that we put together a meeting to hear what the citizens of Clinton and the areas of the county covered by School District 56 see as the future of library services in that area,” - Ann Szypulski

On Thursday, at 7 pm, the Laurens County Public Library will conduct a discussion and listening session at the Clinton Library about the future of library services in Clinton. All citizens are invited to share their ideas about library services, including buildings, programs, projects and more. 

Dr. Norman Scarborough, city council member, will help facilitate the session, and library director Ann Szypulski will be present to take notes and gather ideas and opinions. 

“The Library Board requested that we put together a meeting to hear what the citizens of Clinton and the areas of the county covered by School District 56 see as the future of library services in that area,” Szypulski said. “We are all ready to listen and invite everyone to share what we are doing right or wrong, and what they would like to see in the future.” The meeting will begin at 7 pm at the Clinton Public Library, 107 Jacobs Highway, and will last approximately an hour. 

 

