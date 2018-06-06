Lets GO to the beach
THIS Sat., June 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Sizzlin’ Summer Beach Bash; Fun for all ages:
All day
Free kid’s game area with bounce house
Free car and tractor show – Vote for your favorite. Trophies will be awarded!
Free entertainment – Gospel groups inside and beach music outside
Vendors of all kinds, Bake sale inside
Silent Auction inside with something for everyone! – You do not have to be present to win!
10 a.m. to noon – Paint & Pour with Jeannie Browning
10:30 to 11 a.m. – Free Shag Lessons with Norman Dover
11 to 11:30 a.m. – Free Shag Lessons with Norman Dover
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch available (Hot dog plates for $5; additional hot dog $2)
11:30 a.m. – Shag Contest with trophy awarded
1 to 3 p.m. – Paint & Pour with John Uldrick
2:30 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes
2:45 p.m. – Trophies presented for car and tractor show;
Silent Auction Winners Announced.
All events at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community on the Jacobs Highway in Clinton, to benefit the Believers Assembly.