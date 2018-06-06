Home / Breaking News / Lets GO to the beach

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 10:07am Vic MacDonald
Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community

 

 

 

THIS Sat., June 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Sizzlin’ Summer Beach Bash; Fun for all ages:

 

All day

Free kid’s game area with bounce house

Free car and tractor show – Vote for your favorite. Trophies will be awarded!

Free entertainment – Gospel groups inside and beach music outside

Vendors of all kinds, Bake sale inside

Silent Auction inside with something for everyone! – You do not have to be present to win!

10 a.m. to noon – Paint & Pour with Jeannie Browning

10:30 to 11 a.m. – Free Shag Lessons with Norman Dover 

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Free Shag Lessons with Norman Dover

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch available (Hot dog plates for $5; additional hot dog $2)

11:30 a.m. – Shag Contest with trophy awarded

1 to 3 p.m. – Paint & Pour with John Uldrick

2:30 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes

2:45 p.m. – Trophies presented for car and tractor show;

Silent Auction Winners Announced.

All events at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community on the Jacobs Highway in Clinton, to benefit the Believers Assembly.

 

