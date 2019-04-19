April 19, 2019

Dear PC Family,

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Calhoun Folk “Cally” Gault ‘48, longtime PC football coach and athletics director.

Details regarding arrangements will be shared as they become available. We ask you to keep Joy and the entire Gault family in your prayers.

In the PC Spirit,

Bob Staton ‘68

President

From Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame Induction:

Cally Gault

2017



Cally Gault coached the Presbyterian College Blue Hose football team for 22 years, spanning the seasons 1963 through 1984. As head coach at Presbyterian, Cally’s record was 127-101-7. After retiring, he led the athletic program as Presbyterian moved from the NAIA into the NCAA. As head coach of North Augusta High School, Gault won 42 games in a row from 1953-1957.