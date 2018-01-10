Ledda leaving Laurens; Clinton chief job is open

Chief Ledda Leaving Laurens Police

Monday, October 1, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Laurens Police Chief Socrates B. “Sonny” Ledda has submitted his letter of resignation as Chief of Police. In a letter to Mayor John Stankus this morning (Oct. 1).

Chief Ledda expressed gratitude to the mayor and city for entrusting him “with the honor of leading the men and women of the Laurens PD as Chief of Police.”

Sonny Ledda returned to Laurens County in May of 2013 when then Mayor Sharon Brownlee hired him to replace Chief Robin Morse, who had been hired as Director of Clinton Public Safety.

In his letter to Mayor Stankus, Chief Ledda said the training and professional development officers receive is second to none. He said the department’s partnership with Columbia College has gotten a few Laurens officers on track to complete bachelor degrees. He said the department’s K-9 program is well established and has aided in the seizure of drug-related money and property. Ledda said that participation in a 10-33 program along with grants received have assisted in a mission to protect and serve. He said offers are encouraged to participate in community events and some have joined community organizations. Chief Ledda said the Laurens Police body camera program has ensured the city is accountable for our actions and assists I maintaining community trust.

Sonny Ledda said, “I am grateful to the citizens of Laurens who have embraced me as one of their own. I am grateful to the professional law enforcement officers o the LPD for having trusted me to lead them and I am grateful to their families for sharing their loved ones in our noble calling.”

Chief Ledda’s resignation is to be effective on October 12th.