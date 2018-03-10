Ledda accepts City of Clinton Police Chief job

Laurens Police Chief Sonny Ledda was introduced Monday night as the new Clinton Police Chief. Ledda, who had been chief in Laurens since 2013, announced his resignation Monday, effective Oct. 12.

It is the second time he will follow Robin Morse, who was fired last week as Clinton’s top law enforcement officer. Morse was Laurens Police Chief prior to taking the job as Director of Public Safety in Clinton.

Clinton City Council dissolved Public Safety in August and returned to separate fire and police departments. Phillip Russell is the newly-hired fire chief.

Before city council recognized citizens who had signed up to speak at Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Bob McLean recognized City Manager Bill Ed Cannon, who said he wanted to make a statement.

“I want everyone to know I have nothing but utmost respect for Chief Morse,” Cannon said. Morse said last Friday that Cannon had called him to his office that Tuesday and told him Friday would be his last day on the job.

“Chief Morse got caught up in a confusing and unfortunate situation…,” the city manager said, referring to council’s action to get rid of public safety. “Employees were somewhat confused and didn’t know to whom they should report to or take their instructions from.

“There was too much muddle or misunderstanding during this transition period which I knew I had to fix,” he said.

Cannon said he offered Morse a nondisclosure severance package to step down. Morse said he received a copy of a proposed severance package late Friday afternoon.

“In two weeks, Sonny Ledda will begin as police chief to assist with this transition,” Cannon said. “I want to thank Chief Morse for his excellent service to our city and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Mayor McLean said he wished to piggyback on Cannon’s statement.

“It seems to have been a lot of misinformation about this situation,” McLean said. “I want to clear the record. I never met with Chief Morse about his employment with the city. It would be unlawful.

“It appears credible sources are not so credible,” the mayor said. “I support Mr. Cannon. He runs this city day to day.”

Council Member Shirley Jenkins said, “All these rumors we hear on the streets are coming true. I don’t know who they’re coming from but they are happening.”

Both Cannon and McLean said the rumors are not coming from them.

“The rumors have to stop, folks,” McLean said.

After the meeting, Cannon said he could not say exactly what Ledda will make, but it will be the same thing Morse was making, between $80,000 and $81,000 per year.

Before Cannon began his reports and recommendations to council, he introduced Russell to council as the new fire chief. Council had proclaimed Oct. 7-13 as Fire Prevention Week in Clinton.

“Thank you for passing this proclamation,” Russell said. “Fire prevention is a 52-week effort at the Clinton Fire Department.”

After his presentation, Jenkins asked Russell how many vacancies exist in the Clinton Fire Department.

Russell said he has one firefighter slot open and one opening for a captain.

Later, Cannon told reporters that Russell will make $75,000 per year as the fire chief.

When asked how he will fund paying both a new police chief and a new fire chief, Cannon said, “I won’t buy two new cars. I’ll pay for the salaries easy.”