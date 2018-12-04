Learning To Protect the Environment

Becoming eco-friendly. The highly successful Team Ecology education event for 3rd graders in Districts 56 and 55 will be staged April 17 - 20 at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in Laurens. The Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District is the lead agency, and stages this education event with many community partners. Team Ecology grew from the Beautification Committee of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, and its desire to provide an education program, as well as sponsoring community roadside clean-ups. One Team Ecology activity is a trash and recycle relay, but students participate in several other eco-friendly education and art events during the morning through lunch program. Fifth graders, educators and community partners direct and assist with the education projects, which have educated hundreds of students in the two school districts. - File photo