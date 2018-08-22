Learn More: Dominion wants to take over SCANA
STATE: Dominion Energy to Host Meet and Greets About Merger
Are you interested in learning more about the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and SCANA/SCE&G? Dominion Energy is hosting public events across the state to educate citizens on their plan for a brighter energy future for South Carolina. Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they meet Dominion Energy’s South Carolina team, find out how Dominion Energy is giving back to communities, and learn more about proposed cash payments, rate reductions and future benefits for SCE&G natural gas customers.
The meet and greets will be held in the following locations:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben Street
Newberry, SC 29108
5:30 pm Doors open and 6:00 pm Forum begins with special guest: Representative Rick Martin
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Trident Technical College, College Center
7000 Rivers Avenue
Charleston, SC 29406
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monday, September 17, 2018
Brookland Conference Center
1066 Sunset Boulevard
West Columbia, SC 29169
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Thursday, September 20, 2018
University of South Carolina – Aiken
471 University Parkway
Aiken, SC 29801
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Horry – Georgetown Technical College
950 Crabtree Lane
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monday, October 1, 2018
Florence – Darlington Technical College
1951 Pisgah Road
Florence, SC 29501
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Hilton Garden Inn
1500 Queen Street
Beaufort, SC 29902
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
About Dominion Energy
Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with over $75 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation’s leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the communities it serves and actively supports veterans and their families. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.