Learn More: Dominion wants to take over SCANA

STATE: Dominion Energy to Host Meet and Greets About Merger

Are you interested in learning more about the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and SCANA/SCE&G? Dominion Energy is hosting public events across the state to educate citizens on their plan for a brighter energy future for South Carolina. Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they meet Dominion Energy’s South Carolina team, find out how Dominion Energy is giving back to communities, and learn more about proposed cash payments, rate reductions and future benefits for SCE&G natural gas customers.

The meet and greets will be held in the following locations:

Monday, August 27, 2018

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben Street

Newberry, SC 29108

5:30 pm Doors open and 6:00 pm Forum begins with special guest: Representative Rick Martin

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Trident Technical College, College Center

7000 Rivers Avenue

Charleston, SC 29406

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Monday, September 17, 2018

Brookland Conference Center

1066 Sunset Boulevard

West Columbia, SC 29169

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 20, 2018

University of South Carolina – Aiken

471 University Parkway

Aiken, SC 29801

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Horry – Georgetown Technical College

950 Crabtree Lane

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Monday, October 1, 2018

Florence – Darlington Technical College

1951 Pisgah Road

Florence, SC 29501

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Hilton Garden Inn

1500 Queen Street

Beaufort, SC 29902

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with over $75 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation’s leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the communities it serves and actively supports veterans and their families. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.