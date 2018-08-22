Home / Breaking News / Learn More: Dominion wants to take over SCANA

Learn More: Dominion wants to take over SCANA

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 4:07pm Vic MacDonald
Dominion Energy

 

Are you interested in learning more about the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and SCANA/SCE&G? Dominion Energy is hosting public events across the state to educate citizens on their plan for a brighter energy future for South Carolina. Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they meet Dominion Energy’s South Carolina team, find out how Dominion Energy is giving back to communities, and learn more about proposed cash payments, rate reductions and future benefits for SCE&G natural gas customers.

 

The meet and greets will be held in the following locations:

 

                Monday, August 27, 2018

                Newberry Opera House

                1201 McKibben Street

                Newberry, SC 29108

                5:30 pm Doors open and 6:00 pm Forum begins with special guest: Representative Rick Martin

 

                Tuesday, September 11, 2018

                Trident Technical College, College Center

                7000 Rivers Avenue

                Charleston, SC 29406

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

                Monday, September 17, 2018

                Brookland Conference Center

                1066 Sunset Boulevard

                West Columbia, SC 29169

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

                Thursday, September 20, 2018

                University of South Carolina – Aiken

                471 University Parkway

                Aiken, SC 29801

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

                Thursday, September 27, 2018

                Horry – Georgetown Technical College

                950 Crabtree Lane

                Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

                Monday, October 1, 2018

                Florence – Darlington Technical College

                1951 Pisgah Road

                Florence, SC 29501

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

                Tuesday, October 2, 2018

                Hilton Garden Inn

                1500 Queen Street

                Beaufort, SC 29902

                4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with over $75 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services.  As one of the nation’s leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the communities it serves and actively supports veterans and their families. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.

 

