Learn the History of Laurens County

JULY 8th -- HISTORY ADVENTURE DAY.

Musgrove Mill State Park Monday, July 8, 2019 8:30 am - 1:30 pm $5 Each

Join other rising fifth to eighth graders for History Adventure Day. The day will start at the new Laurens County Museum Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens, at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, and end back at the Witherspoon Building at 1:30 p.m.

Adventurers will board the City of Laurens trolley at 8:30 a.m. for a ride to Musgrove Mill State Park where they will travel back in time to the Colonial era before the United States was a nation. Three adventures await the “colonists” that day.

Historian and author Walter Steele Allen, Jr., will lead hands-on instruction of how brave individuals entered the unsettled land of Laurens County and measured it into acres so settlers could claim ownership. A hike and guided tour of the British Encampment Trail will bring the hardships of camping in preparation of battle between the British and Patriots to life. And, last, they will observe an eighteenth century weapons demonstration and participate in a Militia muster drill.

All must wear close-toed shoes appropriate for hiking. No flip flops. Participants must bring a bagged lunch and water. There will be bugs, wild animals, hot weather and rough terrain. Adventurers beware!

The trolley will return everyone to the Witherspoon Building on the Square at 1:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at laurenscountymuseum.org and must be mailed with the $5 registration fee to the Laurens County Museum, PO Box 932, Laurens, SC 29360, by Monday, July 1. For information contact Debbie Vaughn, (864)683-3688, dncvaughn@yahoo.com, or Carolyn Shortt, (864)923-1024.