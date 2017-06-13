Home / Breaking News / Learn the art of grant-writing

Learn the art of grant-writing

Tue, 06/13/2017 - 4:03pm Vic MacDonald
Workshop scheduled through Community Foundation
By: 
Laurens County Community Foundation

Grant writing workshop is set for next Wednesday

 

Grant Writer Workshop, hosted by the Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF), will be Wednesday, June 21, from 2 to 4 pm at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce conference room (291 Professional Park Rd, Clinton).

The workshop is directed at those new to the grant writing process or those who would like to improve their general grant writing  skills. The workshop’s goal is to develop the general techniques needed to prepare professional, competitive, and successful grant proposals for any grant and is not specific to the LCCF grants.  

A nominal fee of $5 will be required by each participant to cover materials.  Residents of Laurens County who are interested in attending the Grant Writer Workshop should register their intent through the Foundation’s office LCCF@laurenscountycf.org

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here