Learn the art of grant-writing

Grant writing workshop is set for next Wednesday

Grant Writer Workshop, hosted by the Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF), will be Wednesday, June 21, from 2 to 4 pm at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce conference room (291 Professional Park Rd, Clinton).

The workshop is directed at those new to the grant writing process or those who would like to improve their general grant writing skills. The workshop’s goal is to develop the general techniques needed to prepare professional, competitive, and successful grant proposals for any grant and is not specific to the LCCF grants.

A nominal fee of $5 will be required by each participant to cover materials. Residents of Laurens County who are interested in attending the Grant Writer Workshop should register their intent through the Foundation’s office LCCF@laurenscountycf.org