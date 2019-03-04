LCWSC Employees' Appreciation

Water, sewer board is confident in moving ahead with $49M project “because of employees like you”

Four million gallons a day, expandable to 6 MGD, that’s the goal for one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Laurens County.

And, without dedicated employees, it would never be happening, the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission executive director said last Tuesday.

Jeff Field outlined the agency’s Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant plans for employees at an appreciation breakfast. He said the agency is successful because all employees understand “the big picture.”

“We do just as much work as bigger organizations and we do it better, because we wear so many hats,” he said. “We understand things, start to finish. That broad understanding (by the workforce) is a huge asset for us.”

Field said LCWSC provides service to 14,5000 customers, yet just 1 1/2% are delinquent accounts. “This project is a result of the people in this room. The board would not be authorizing this project if they though we can’t do it, and do it well.”

Construction of the project’s nuts-and-bolts will cost $27,992,660. When US Department of Agriculture officials come to the commission this month or next, with a new letter of conditions, the overall financed cost is expected to be $49,640,730. The additional cost is equipment, a lab, and the latest in ozone injection technology to provide the highest quality water possible.

One contractor will build the water plant. Another contractor and subs will build the water lines and storage tanks.

Treated water from Lake Greenwood will connect to the current LCWSC system at Waterloo, and be pumped to the elevated tank at the commission headquarters on Hwy 221 South, Laurens, and then along Stagecoach Road to the Raider Road pump station, near Laurens District High School.

Field said it could open the entire southeastern part of Laurens County to development.

“Obviously, we want rooftops,” Field said. “We want people working in Laurens County living in Laurens County. Hwy 72 may be a growth area, and also around the lake. (On the Laurens County side), there are coves that open onto the water and behind that are 200 acres (of woodland). There’s no reason that couldn’t become a Stoney Point.”

Field said it’s unlikely an industry locating in Waterloo would demand 6 million gallons of water per day. But, if that happened, there is a way to expand the water plant to 9 MGD. “If there is future growth anywhere in the county,” Field said, “we can get water there, it’s all tied together.”

The key now, Field said, is having all easements in place for the water lines by the end of April. That’s prior to a ribbon-cutting at the plant site in June, and ground-breaking in August. It’s a two-story structure, with most of the second floor being a water-science lab.

Completion date will be August, 2021.