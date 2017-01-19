LCHC Foundation presents $12,000 to Good Shepherd

The LCHC Foundation Board of Directors recently donated $12,000 to the Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic. The funds will be used to purchase Diabetic equipment and supplies. The breakdown is as follows: $2,000 for a Dinamap Digital Monitor; $1,000 for Meters and Test Strips; $6,500 for a Mental Health Counselor; and $2,500 for Diabetes oral medications dispensed at the PCSOP. Picture from left are: Julie Sease, Annette Elwood, Nancy Goodbar, Jim Watson, John Ivy, Cindy Perry, Skye Todd, David Hammond, Sharon O'Bryant, Robbie Strickland, Phyllis Staton and Robert Byrd. Board members not present: Allen Wham, Matt Firmin, Tommy Smith and Don Worley.