Law officers connecting the dots on suspected car theft ring

Over the last 2 weeks, this Agency has observed a rise in burglaries and the theft of motor vehicles in the northern part of Laurens County.

This morning (June 8) deputies patrolling the Greenpond Community, observed a light green 2000 model Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a white male and occupied by a white female.

When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled the area and a car chase ensued. After a 12-mile pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into an embankment near Getty Road and Millrock Church Road.

The pursuing deputy was able to detain the female passenger but the driver fled on foot. About three hours later, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team was able to apprehend the driver.

While trying to apprehend this suspect, Deputies also located a 2010 Burgundy Chevrolet Impala that was reported stolen from Laurens County earlier this week. From both these incidents, Deputies have arrested multiple persons.

At the time of this release, this investigation is an active and ongoing investigation. No suspect identities have been released, and a report this morning said multiple suspects are being held at the Johnson Detention Center.