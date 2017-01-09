Laurens woman is killed

GREENVILLE COUNTY — A 72-year-old woman from Laurens was killed this morning when an SUV driven by a 19-year-old hit her car on Interstate 385, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. at the Fairview Street exit near Fountain Inn. Troopers said a 19-year-old was driving south in the northbound lane of I-385 and hit the victim’s car head-on.

The victim, from Laurens, was wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside her car, according to troopers. The victim died at the scene, troopers said. The northbound lanes on the interstate were closed for more than four hours while the crash was being investigated.