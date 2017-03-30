Laurens officer arrested

Laurens Police officer Andrew Ashley has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

An incident in Abbeville County involving alleged malicious injury to property led to Ashley's arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division. His status as on leave was confirmed this afternoon by the Laurens Police Department.

A warrant says on Jan. 1 Ashley allegedly mutilated the yard of James Palmer and Jenna Carey using his personal vehicle, and causing about $500 damage.