Home / Breaking News / Laurens officer arrested

Laurens officer arrested

Thu, 03/30/2017 - 4:20pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
SLED, Laurens Police

Laurens Police officer Andrew Ashley has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

An incident in Abbeville County involving alleged malicious injury to property led to Ashley's arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division. His status as on leave was confirmed this afternoon by the Laurens Police Department.

A warrant says on Jan. 1 Ashley allegedly mutilated the yard of James Palmer and Jenna Carey using his personal vehicle, and causing about $500 damage.

PDF icon PressReleases.aspx (dragged).pdf
PDF icon Warrant PressReleases-1.aspx (dragged).pdf
PDF icon Laurens Police.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

