Laurens man dies in wreck

Coroner identifies pickup truck driver, killed after losing control, overturning in Greenville Co., as Laurens man

GREENVILLE (FOX Carolina) - SC Highway Patrol troopers and the Greenville County coroner responded to a fatal accident involving a pickup truck on US 76 Friday evening.

Troopers say a driver in a Ford Ranger pickup truck was heading west on US 76 around 7:33 p.m. when the driver ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and overturned. The driver passed away at the scene, they said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, troopers confirm.

The man was later identified by the coroner as 55-year-old Tony Earl Pinson of Laurens.

The coroner said Pinson died of blunt force trauma. He said Pinson lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road prior to overturning. The car came to rest on its roof, the coroner confirmed. The incident was ruled an accident.

Troopers along with the coroner are investigating the case.